ACC Tournament Roundup, Day II - Miami, Louisville End Miserable Seasons

In opening round ACC Tournament Action, Notre Dame got by Georgia Tech 84-80, NC State survived a great effort by Louisville 94-85 and Miami was put of its misery 81-65 by Boston College.

It’s hard not to admire what Notre Dame has done late in the season. There weren’t low expectations, there were none. Yet this team has really come on late in the season and, at times, has played brilliantly.

It’s particularly true of the all-freshman backcourt of Markus Burton and Braeden Shrewsberry, who combined for 44 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. Burton hit 3-6 on his threes while Shrewsberry racked up 5-8.

Georgia Tech is done for the year but it’s been a decent first year for Damon Stoudamire, who finishes 14-18. Assuming they stay, he has excellent building blocks in freshmen Baye Ndongo (22 points and seven rebounds here), along with Naithan George (24 points and seven assists).

Both of these teams should be poised for significant improvement.

Miami finished the year on a 10-game losing streak as BC took them out with relative ease. Who would have predicted that BC, a team that has struggled for years, would finish the season so much better than Miami coming off of a two-year run that saw them go to the Elite Eight and then the Final Four?

No one is going to call for Jim Larranaga’s job - he’s been great - but that’s certainly not the case in Louisville.

Allegedly Kenny Payne is already gone. And after winning just 12 games in two years, it didn’t take the Cardinal brain trust long to cut ties, according to Matt Norlander. Skyy Clark at least made his last game memorable with a 36 point explosion, including hitting 7-9 from behind the line.

That of course leaves a great job open and it’ll be interesting to see who takes it. We’ll make our annual ritual of pointing out that Ben McCullom is absolutely killing it at D-II Northwest Missouri State. The numbers are positively Woodenesque. But we know a D-II hire is risky and Louisville is probably risk-averse right now. He’s apparently in play for the Missouri State job, so we’ll see what happens there.

We don’t know that the Cards could get him but they’d like to talk to Baylor’s Scott Drew. Also mentioned, according to Norlander: Dusty May of FAU, Amir Abdur-Rahim of South Florida and Josh Schertz of Indiana State.

On Wednesday, the tournament rolls on with Florida State taking on Virginia Tech, Notre Dame advancing to play Wake Forest, NC State getting Syracuse and Boston College up against Clemson.

We’d say FSU-Va Tech is a toss-up. Could Notre Dame pull off another win?

Why not? Wake Forest has not played well away from home and the Irish already know they can beat them, having won 70-65. Until the Deacs can prove they can win a big game away from Joel, no point in betting on them.

If State doesn’t have DJ Horne, that’s a big problem. We’d have to go with Syracuse.

Finally, as much as we like what BC is doing we’d have to take Clemson here. More talent, excellent coaching. A BC win would be a big upset here. Not as big as Kenny Payne keeping his job, but big.

Poor Nolan. You know the guy went there for all the right reasons and it was a homecoming. It just didn’t work out for him.

Wednesday’s ACC Tournament Action