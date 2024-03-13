YouTube Gold: Isaiah Evans Goes Off

As you probably know, Duke has a completely ridiculous class coming in next year: Darren Harris, Patrick Ngongba, Kon Knueppel, Khaman Maluach, Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans.

Evans had a ridiculous game against Myers Park in the North Carolina state tournament, lighting it up for 48 points.

When you just think about the offensive capacity of Evans, Cooper, Knueppel and Harris, Duke is going to have a lot of weapons to throw at you. And that doesn’t count returnees either.

Evans has gotten compared to Brandon Ingram which is probably inevitable since both are long and lean and from North Carolina and, of course, both chose Duke.

We haven’t seen a lot of him yet but he’s not really like a clone of Ingram or anything. At this stage, he seems more versatile than Ingram did. That’s not to say he’s going be better. Just that the comparison isn’t exact.

Anyway, enjoy the video and make some time for it - this one is about a half-hour.