Podcast #609 - ACC Tourney Preview And All-ACC Teams

This episode of the Duke Basketball Roundup has a little something for everyone. The guys start by tackling a couple controversies coming out of the Carolina game involving the behavior of the Cameron Crazies. After that, Jason and Donald turn their attention to the ACC tournament to chat about the teams on Duke’s side of the draw and also the Blue Devils that they hope to see improvement from as the post-season arrives. And after a break, the guys dive into ACC Award season with some praise and some complaints about the winners of the conference honors.

