Hey Crazies: Grow Up

Dear Crazies -

When we saw the UNC players gather to taunt you after winning in Cameron Saturday, most of us thought - nice sportsmanship, UNC!

Typical!

That was before we found out that some of you - hopefully not many but certainly some of you - taunted the Tar Heels during warm ups in a cruel and frankly disgusting manner. These were not microaggressions.

The first and most important thing is the disgusting part. After we heard some of what was said, amazingly, we had to side with those players - against you. Our reaction would have been much the same. You can’t treat people that way. You just can’t.

Those guys, to their credit, kept their composure and responded only after they won the game.

They stayed out on the court after the game ended because of what you did before it started. They wanted to jeer back at you, and who can blame them? Some of you crossed lines that should not be crossed. It was ugly, unnecessary and no one’s fault but your own.

And then you threw stuff at them.

So before the game you dehumanized them and after throw trash? Is this really who you want to be? You should understand that people are putting labels on you and you won’t like them. You really won’t.

As we said, the primary thing here is the behavior itself. We sincerely none of you are ever treated that way.

But it’s not the only thing.

Duke students are supposed to be smart, right? Cream of the crop? So who thought enraging your biggest rival minutes before they play your team was a clever idea?

If you love Duke Basketball, then, bottom line, you guaranteed a loss. You did that.

You thought you were humiliating them but all you did was to dial their intensity up because they were going to humiliate you instead. Which they in fact did do. Hopefully you understand that.

Those of you who did not participate in this need to talk amongst yourselves. You need to find ways (intelligently and creatively) to deal with people who may act like this. You may not fully realize this - intelligence and experience are not the same things -but you are being labeled and you will not like the labels you are going to bear.

Duke Basketball is a wonderful tradition and the Cameron Crazies are a huge part of it and an important part too. But you can’t be nihilistic.

At its best, Cameron is Carnival. It’s fun, it’s joyful, it’s creative. It’s basketball as it should be. There is no place better to watch a game.

What happened Saturday was not fun. It was not joyful. It certainly wasn’t creative.

It was crass, cruel, and callous.

It hurt the team and it hurt your reputation. And not just collectively either.

Please.

Before you set foot in Cameron for another game, talk to each other and if you do not wish to be defined by the idiots amongst you, find ways to make things better.

Never allow this to happen again.