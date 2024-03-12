DBR Contributor Barry Jacobs Honored

Well we have some great news to pass along this morning: DBR contributor Barry Jacobs is this year’s recipient of the Skeeter Francis Award.

Named for Marvin “Skeeter” Francis, who was Wake Forest’s legendary SID before taking a position with the ACC, first as a service bureau director and later as an assistant commissioner, it’s a big deal for ACC sportswriters.

In Barry’s case, it’s well deserved.

He has spent his career mostly outside of corporate journalism and his independence allows him to write honestly and personally in ways that few journalists get to do. He has always been trusted by ACC coaches, able to sit down with Mike Krzyzewski, Dean Smith, Roy Williams, Bobby Cremins and now, Jon Scheyer and Hubert Davis.

They’ve all trusted him and knew that he would be fair but, again, honest.

One of the big losses to ACC fan’s was when he stopped doing Barry Jacobs’ ACC Fan’s Guide. It was full of information, hard core and whimsical, and it was the kind of annual you could come back to repeatedly or later as an old friend.

And of course, it was very well written. Pretty amazing since it was basically a one-man operation (Barry did work with Ron Morris early on, but later it was his baby).

He’s also written several books. These include two book of quotes, one featuring the words of Mike Krzyzewski and the other those of Dean Smith. More curated than written, they offer insights into two legendary basketball minds.

Three Paths To Glory, about how the 1992-93 season unfolded at Duke, UNC and NC State, is a great read and Across the Line: Profiles In Basketball Courage: Tales Of The First Black Players In The ACC and SEC is really compelling. Those first Black players didn’t have an easy time - anything but - and they all have powerful stories to tell that should be heard and remembered.

Barry has been at this for a long time and has a vast body of work about the conference. It’s wonderful to see his contributions recognized and properly honored. If you’d like to congratulate and/or thank him for his contributions, please head to the boards and post there.