ACC Roundup - Tournament Edition, Day I!

The ACC Tournament was meant to start on Thursday but with 15 teams, what can you do? It has to start earlier. So it starts Tuesday with three games and they all have an interesting story line.

Georgia Tech and Notre Dame open things at 2:00 and both are on solid course for rebuilds. Both also have excellent freshman point guards.

It’s a tough call but we’ll take the Irish largely because of Markus Burton. Brett Freidlander made a strong argument for Jared McCain for Rookie of the Year, saying that no one had a bigger impact on his team, but Burton had a pretty big impact too.

We could see Louisville having one surprise win left. It’s not likely but it could happen. Realistically though, State is flawed but the Pack defends. However, DJ Horne is questionable and that would hurt.

Still, State defends and Louisville doesn’t so we’ll say this is Kenny Payne’s Last Stand and he will end his Louisville career Tuesday.

Finally, Miami will see Boston College again after losing to the Eagles last Wednesday, 67-57 and that should be motivating. And while the season ended badly for Miami, remember that the Hurricanes have been here before. Boston College will have a winning season no matter what happens now, and we admire the grit that program shows, but this is new for them.

If Miami is healthy enough, they should win.

Whoever wins will advance to face #6 Clemson on Wednesday. The Notre Dame/Georgia Tech winner will see #5 Wake Forest and the NC State/Louisville winner will play #7 Syracuse.