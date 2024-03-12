YouTube Gold: A Classic Bit Of ACC Memorabilia

With the ACC Tournament starting Tuesday, we thought it might be a good time to reach back and look at one of the staples of ACC life in the 1970’s, and that’s the Pilot Life commercials.

By today’s standards, this commercial is not impressive. The video isn’t great - it was 1974 after all - but the Pilot Life thing was never about the commercial.

It was about the jingle.

The song became very closely identified with ACC Basketball. Kids could sing it on the playground, fans could hum it in the middle of summer.

It brought up incredibly good memories: Phil Ford running the Four Corners, David Thompson soaring over everyone for a soft alley-top (dunking was still banned), Maryland choking on a regular basis.

We’re not sure exactly when the Pilot Life ads ended, but it seems like they continued into the 1980’s. Just like Packer and Thacker and Greensboro Coliseum, those ads were a big part of what set the ACC apart.