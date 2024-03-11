ACC Post-Season Honors Are In!

The ACC handed out postseason honors Monday and Kyle Filipowski was named to the 1st team All-ACC while Jeremy Roach made third team.
Jared McCain finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Notre Dame’s Markus Burton.
UNC’s RJ Davis won Player of the Year and Hubert Davis got Coach of the Year. Jeff Capel finished second with 12 votes.
FIRST TEAM
- RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373
- PJ Hall, Clemson, 363
- Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346
- Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292
- Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280
SECOND TEAM
- Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271
- Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263
- Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219
- Norchad Omier, Miami, 172
- Quinten Post, Boston College, 135
THIRD TEAM
- DJ Horne, NC State, 109
- Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91
- Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85
- Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69
- Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62
HONORABLE MENTION
- Joseph Girard III, Clemson, 54
- Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 47
- Jared McCain, Duke, 29
- Ian Schieffelin, Clemson, 24
- Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 16
- Carlton Carrington, Pitt, 12
- Brandon Huntley-Hatfield, Louisville, 10
- Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 10
