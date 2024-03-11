ACC Post-Season Honors Are In!

The ACC handed out postseason honors Monday and Kyle Filipowski was named to the 1st team All-ACC while Jeremy Roach made third team.

Jared McCain finished second in Rookie of the Year voting behind Notre Dame’s Markus Burton.

UNC’s RJ Davis won Player of the Year and Hubert Davis got Coach of the Year. Jeff Capel finished second with 12 votes.

FIRST TEAM

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 373

PJ Hall, Clemson, 363

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 346

Hunter Sallis, Wake Forest, 292

Blake Hinson, Pitt, 280

SECOND TEAM

Armando Bacot, North Carolina, 271

Reece Beekman, Virginia, 263

Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 219

Norchad Omier, Miami, 172

Quinten Post, Boston College, 135

THIRD TEAM

DJ Horne, NC State, 109

Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 91

Jeremy Roach, Duke, 85

Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 69

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech, 62

HONORABLE MENTION