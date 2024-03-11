YouTube Gold: Cedric Maxwell Picks Two Players He Says Were Better Than Jordan

Cedric “Cornbread” Maxwell had an interesting career. He's from Kinston - he was one of the earliest NBA players to emerge from there - and led UNCC to the 1977 Final Four at a time when that was essentially a miraculous accomplishment.

The Boston Celtics took him at #12 in the ‘77 draft and he helped transition the franchise into the Larry Bird era.

Maxwell was traded to the L.A. Clippers - an NBA death sentence at that time, a veritable Siberian gulag - for Bill Walton, who briefly revived his career with the Celtics before injuries ended it once and for all.

After retirement, Maxwell moved to a media career, first with the Celtics radio crew and later into podcasting.

In this video, Maxwell talks about a number of things before ultimately explaining why he thinks that both Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Hakeem Olajuwon were both better than Michael Jordan. They were both centers obviously but very different players. You could make the argument for either, but look at video of young Kareem before you do anything else. He was an astonishing player.