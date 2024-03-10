Podcast #608 - Devils Drop Another To The Heels

Well, that was no fun: UNC completed a season sweep of the Blue Devils and with it took the ACC regular season title.

On the latest edition of the Duke Basketball Roundup, Jason and Donald break down what they saw in this contest. It was a whole lot of stuff that was “good...but” (meaning everything Duke did well had a tinge of frustrating counteraction attached to it).

The reality is that UNC just found numerous little ways to be better than Duke and it translated into a victory for the Heels.

Next up for Duke will be the ACC tourney in Donald’s own backyard of Washington DC, so be sure to check out the DBR Podcast in coming days for details of how you can meet up with him at the tourney.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. That includes our affiliate partnerships, from Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) and Fanatics to the NBA Store, NFL Shop, and even Fubo TV.

And...we have some more coming! Save some cash on the latest gear or follow the Blue Devils on the go by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!