ACC Roundup - Regular Season Is Over And It’s On To The ACC Tournament

In Saturday’s ACC Action, the last day of regular season play saw Virginia Tech knock off Notre Dame 84-79, Florida State extended Miami’s misery 83-75, Boston College zapped Louisville 67-61, Wake Forest took care of Clemson 81-76, Pitt beat NC State 81-73 and Virginia clocked Georgia Tech 72-51.

We’re not going to spend a lot of time talking about the games although there are some things worth mentioning.

For one, Louisville’s Kenny Payne is now on the clock. According to Rick Bozich, he may be fired as soon as Sunday.

But there is probably going to be pressure on NC State’s Kevin Keatts as well: State could finish 17-15, but since the Pack has to open the ACC Tournament with Louisville, that seems unlikely.

Even so, he’s been there for a while now and hasn’t exactly hit it out of the park.

Wake revived its hopes with a critical win over Clemson. Wake Forest will get the winner of Notre Dame and Georgia Tech and if the Deacs win that, they’ll get Pitt in the next game. And after that, it’s UNC. It’s not an easy path.

Here are the seeds for DC:

UNC Duke Virginia PItt Wake Forest Clemson Syracuse Virginia Tech Florida State NC State Boston College Notre Dame Georgia Tech Miami Louisville

On Duke’s side of the bracket, State will play Louisville and the winner gets Syracuse. Duke gets the winner of that game.

On the bottom half of the bracket, BC plays Miami. The winner plays Clemson and the winner there will see Virginia. Duke gets the winner of that one.

It’s March and that means anything is possible. That doesn’t mean likely though.