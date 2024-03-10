Duke Goes Flat In Disappointing 84-79 Senior Day Loss To UNC

It was Senior Night at Duke as Carolina came to Cameron and the last starter of the Coach era, Jeremy Roach, was honored, as was Ryan Young. Unfortunately Duke didn’t win. And honestly, Duke didn’t deserve to win.

UNC shot out to a 17-4 lead and while Duke did a reasonable job on Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, Cormac Ryan went nuts. He started with three threes in the first 4 1⁄ 2 minutes, helping stake the Tar Heels to that large lead, ultimately finishing with 31 points.

Duke just couldn’t seem to catch up in the first half and went into the break behind 40-31.

The Blue Devils did rally early in the second half, cutting the lead to 43-42, but that was as close as they would get to a lead.

Basically there were just too many mistakes and a lack of assertiveness for Duke to have pulled off the win.

Roach hit the three to cut the lead to one but he shot just 3-12 and clearly, that’s not going to take you far. Mark Mitchell took just three shots and hit only one of those. Kyle Filiipowski shot just 8-18.

If we had a list of the missed opportunities, it would take a while to list them all. And that’s not about missed shots. It’s about stumbling with the ball and losing it. It’s about getting rebounds and getting stripped. It’s about losing track of Ryan when you already know he’s having a career night. It’s about getting pushed around by Bacot and Harrison Ingram.

Even after going down by 17, Duke had chances. They just, for whatever reason, couldn’t take advantage of them. And that, to us, was the worst thing about this game.

Losing isn’t the worst thing in the world if you do your best. What can you do if you try your best and come up short? You can’t do better than your best.

We don’t think many people who watched that would think that Duke played to the best of its ability, either collectively or individually. Jared McCain was quite good in the second half as was Filipowski. Ryan Young did a pretty solid job of banging against Bacot. Taken all together though, Duke just didn’t play well enough to win. UNC did and deserves the W.

The good news is that they still have two tournaments in which to apply the lessons. Remember that in 1991, the Blue Devils lost to UNC by 22 in the ACC Finals and then won the national championship.

We haven’t had a chance to watch the Filipowski-Ingram play so we’ll reserve judgement there. What occurred to us near the end of the game was how much we missed Tim Duncan.

No, not his complete dominance. What we missed was his complete disinterest in taunting opponents, fans or well, anyone.

Watching Cormac Ryan do that stupid “too small” thing or putting his finger to his lips was just a bit much. We know that Duke players sometimes do those things too and we wish they’d stop. We wish everyone would. What good does it do? Duncan never even changed expressions. You couldn’t tell if he was angry or emotional at all. We never once saw him taunt an opponent.

As stupid as all of that was, UNC collectively decided to taunt the fans, and while we were disappointed to see food and drink thrown at the Tar Heels, well, anyone can pick a fight. The problem is you don’t always get to decide how it ends. That’s as true for Bacot and company as it was for the guy who threw a beer at Ron Artest in the Palace in 2004.

We had this discussion briefly after the Wake Forest court storming. If this sort of thing keeps happening - just call it a general lack of character - sooner or later something very bad is going to happen and no one will be happy with those events or the remedies that will follow.

Stop storming. Stop taunting. Stop reacting in ways that could lead to a massive brawl.

Just stop.