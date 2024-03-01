Podcast #602 - Cavs Come To Cameron

Tony Bennett’s Virginia Cavaliers always present a unique challenge for Duke. An absolutely elite defensive team that often has a weak offense, this year is no exception. If anything, the offense may be worse than usual. Still, you need to know just what they are going to throw at you and the Duke Basketball Roundup is here to give you, our loyal listeners, all the details you need.

After the break, Jason and Donald turn their attention for a few moments to the college football playoff, and word that it may be ready to expand again. What is driving this ever bigger playoff push (other than money)? The DBR pod gang has some ideas.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) as well as Fanatics. And...we have some more coming! Save some cash by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!