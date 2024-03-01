ACC Releases Matchups For Expanded 2023-24 Season

The ACC released the matchups for next season when Cal, Stanford and SMU join the conference, and immediately protests started when people realized that Duke and UNC won't have to play in California next year.

Apparently the ACC is favoring the 15-501 rivals somehow. Frankly, that’s stupid.

As of now, Cal is 13-16 and Stanford is 12-16. SMU, where Duke will play, is 19-9.

Cal’s Mark Madsen in his first season at Cal but he took Utah Valley to a 28-9 season in his final year there.

Stanford’s Jerrod Haase has been pretty mediocre and there’s a reasonable chance that he might be fired.

Both of these teams are going to be dealing with a lot of stuff as they transition into the ACC. When would you rather go to the Bay Area? Year I, when they're trying to talent up to the ACC? Or Year II, when they’ve got a season under their belt?

If Madsen improves Cal as quickly as he improved Utah Valley, getting him early would be the break. And if Stanford fires Haase and hires, say, Utah State’s Danny Sprinkle, who looks like a rising star, well, getting there in Year I is again a break.

This is one of the stupider arguments we’ve seen in a while.

The bloated ACC has gotten to the point now where there will only be three home-and-home games. For Duke, it’s UNC of course, Wake Forest and Miami. Then there are seven home games, with Cal, Florida State, NC State, Notre Dame, Pitt, Stanford and Virginia Tech visiting Durham while Duke will travel to Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech, Louisville, SMU, Syracuse and Virginia.

We understand why it is this way, but it stinks. Frankly, we’d prefer the conference simply bite the bullet and just do home-and-home games. We know the non-conference games are important, but the heart of any team’s season is rivalries and those have to be nurtured.