Duke Takes Down The Cavs, 73-54

Duke gets Virginia in back-to-back games in Cameron and the women’s team took care of business Thursday night, winning 73-54.

The Blue Devils led the entire way and have now won three straight games.

Virginia shot just 37 percent and hit 1-12 on threes, and that shot came late in the game.

Basically, Duke won because of superior defense and the team’s identity has evolved around that.

Kymora Johnson paced Virginia with 14 points but shot just 6-of-15. Paris Clark hit for 12 points, and Cam Taylor tacked on 11.

Duke shot 50.9 percent and hit 5-17 from three point range. Reigan Richardson shot 10-14, finishing with 24, while Kennedy Brown had 13.

It was just a solid performance and coach Kara Lawson was very pleased with her team afterwards, saying this: “I think people have fallen in love with this team. If you started with us from the beginning and you’ve just watched us grow: tough losses, big wins, home wins, road wins, close calls; this season’s had everything. This group’s taken us on a journey. I’m fortunate enough to be along for the ride. And it’s not done yet.”

It is in Cameron: this game was Senior Night. The Blue Devils will finish up in Chapel Hill on March 3rd.