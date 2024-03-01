YouTube Gold: 2023’s One Shining Moment

2023 was a very interesting tournament in many ways. The age of Krzyzewski was over. Jon Scheyer had a successful first season at Duke and Danny Hurley was in the process of rebuilding UConn into a major power again.

The 2023 One Shining Moment video starts with a visual joke as Pitt’s log falls off the wall as the Southeast Missouri State mascot walks by. Marquette dances as the music queues up then a Houston fan boogies in front of a UH flag. An Indiana fan shot follows, then we get the Oral Roberts cheerleaders, the Nevada band’s drummer, the Iona mascot and a Cute Kid Shot of a Mississippi fan. Then we see Volunteer fans, the West Virginia cheerleaders and a mascot we don’t recognize.

Then Auburn’s Dylan Cardwell does that annoying “Too Small” thing that has caught on, VCU enters the court and UCLA’s David Singleton does low fives as he’s introduced.

Baylor’s Bear works hard to pump up fans and then we get the second Gael mascot (this is the rare tournament with two Gaels, Iona and St. Mary’s). Then we see the Kansas cheerleaders and the Jayhawk followed by the Vermont cheerleaders. Then there’s a Howard fan shot followed by the San Diego State band about to go on a fun ride. There’s a lot more voice-over in the intro than in most of these videos, or at least it seems that way.

Four teams share the jump ball then we see Purdue’s massive Zach Edey and then, we think Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. Pitt’s Greg Elliott picks off an Iowa State pass and takes off at the “running for your life” line, only to get snuffed at the basket. Kansas’s Grady Dick gets a shot off and is the “shooting star.”

Texas coach Rodney Allen, who took over after Chris Beard disgraced himself, gets a cameo and then we see Auburn’s Bruce Pearl getting happy. Rick Barnes stalks the sideline as two Alabama players exult. TCU’s Mike Miles is in the moment in the “no one knows” slot. Penn State’s Jalen Pickett gets the “just how hard you worked” and shares it with Virginia’s Kihei Clark, who bookends his brilliant freshman pass against Purdue with a devastating mistake of a pass against Furman in his final game. Kadin Shedrick bends over in shock and agony. We felt so bad for Clark. He’s as responsible for Virginia's 2019 title as is anyone and then to end like that? Devastating.

Furman gets the “now it shows” slot as it hits a back breaker against the Cavaliers.

After some fan shots, two players dive for the ball in the open court. Alabama’s Charles Bediako, all 7-0 and 225 of him, lands one an opponents’s head in front of the ‘Bama cheerleaders. The one in the middle looks very concerned.

Princeton’s Blake Peters shouts “everything is possible,” which should be a national slogan, after upsetting Arizona in the first round.

NC State’s Terquavion Smith takes it in for a dunk against Creighton and then there are several more dunks before Arizona State’s Frankie Collins twirls, long hair flowing and a Child of God tattoo on his arm.

Then it’s a fan shot and a special tribute to Farleigh Dickinson’s insane upset of #1 seed Purdue. That earns the “frozen in time” spot which it shares with Collins. Asheville’s Alex Caldwell is locked in on UCLA’s Tyger Campbell. A Marquette player is in defensive position as Shaka Smart is in an impressive stance himself.

Soon a player pops his jersey and you can see Fear God tattooed on his forearm. Drew Timme looks like he knows it’s all over then an Arizona fan buries his face in his hands.

Timme gets the “blinking of an eye” but it’s a pretty quick blink. Blink and you’ll miss it.

A player leaves the court in tears next but is comforted first by a teammate then a coach.

Memphis’ Earl Timberlake sees his shot get sent bye-bye by FAU’s Johnell Davis. This is a seriously great play.

“The moment’s gone” starts on that play and continues on to a couple of sad cheerleaders. Three crying players and a half-naked Eric Musselman celebrating follows that before we revert back to the weepy motif for two more players. Then it’s Drake’s (we think Connor DeVries) getting passionate and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis roars.

Then perhaps our favorite player in the tournament, K-State’s Markquis Nowell. Just 5-7, he played with immense verve and confidence. Loved him. He gets two shots and look how easy he makes an alley-oop pass look.

It’s not that easy. The K-State cheerleaders look delighted.

Remember that insane block Zion Williamson did to Kentucky in his first college game? Dexter Dennis’s block here is the best we’ve seen since that one. It’s worth slowing it down (use the L-R arrows next to the M key). Everything he does here is perfect, but nothing more so than just catching the ball. Why do people throw it out and give it back to them? Catching a blocked shot is far more macho than throwing into the fifth row. This was a magnificent play, about as close to perfect as you can get.

Then we see an Aztec give a playful thumbs down, a ball circle the rim before sitting on the square that attaches to the backboard, then a brief view of Wake Forest’s Hunter Sallis when he was still with Gonzaga...then we see Zag teammate Julian Strawther drain a three.

Louisiana’s Kobe Julien seems excited then Xavier’s Soley Boum douses Sean Miller in the locker room. The man bun on the guy next to Miller sort of stands out. They got the “knew you were alive” spot for that.

UConn’s locker room is much messier. We keep thinking, who has to clean all that up?

Arkansas’s JD Notre gets the “beat of your heart” slot along with Pitt’s Nelly Cunningham.

Dereck Lively gets the “wind in your face” as he blocks a shot by Oral Roberts star Max Abmas. Another big block follows, but it soars out of bounds for whoever did it.

Then there’s a great shot of Chris Collins in disbelief followed by K-State’s Keyontae Johnson, who got his career back after health derailed it at Florida. Creighton’s Ryan Kalkbrenner is on the floor not looking to pleased before we get an another shot of Musselman going wild and then Mark Few celebrating with his players in the Gonzaga dressing room. Miami is next followed by Texas’ Dylan Disu slapping his team on the board as the Longhorns advance.

FAU’s Alijah Martin gets a big dunk as Luther Vandross finishes “more than a race” then teammate Davis picks the ball up and the Final Four celebration is on for the Owls.

Miami’s Wooga Poplar, unguarded, pulls off the old bounce-the-ball-off-his-butt inbounds play for an easy dunk and the ‘Canes celebrate.

After that it’s time for San Diego State to advance. Check out Brian Dutcher falling off the ladder into the arms of his players. Someone is on the floor crying then Timme hugs Few.

UConn’s Jordan Hawkins launches a long three and then we see UConn celebrate. Danny Hurley drapes the net over his neck as he descends the ladder.

San Diego State takes out FAU in the first game before UConn dispatches Miami. Look at the powerful dunk by UConn’s Andre Jackson. Miami can only watch. Donovan Clingan waves his arms as victory draws near then Larranaga comforts his defeated squad.

Then comes the crescendo which means it’s Championship Monday. Danny Hurley raises his arms and from there...it’s UConn’s night.

The best thing about UConn’s win, in some ways, was Danny’s rise. His father, Bob, was a phenomenal coach. He did astonishing things at St. Anthony’s. Brother Bobby won back-to-back titles and Duke and played in three Final Fours. He still holds the NCAA assist record.

Danny didn’t have much legacy-wise compared to them. Now though, he has something his father will never have and Bobby is not likely to get anytime soon either. And it’s very possible that UConn could get another one next month. So while we don’t especially like UConn, we are huge fans of all the Hurleys and we couldn't be happier for Danny. Mazel Tov!