DBR Bites #33 - Eagles Coming To Town

Duke continues its trek through the ACC this weekend with a contest in Cameron against Boston College.

The Eagles present an interesting test as they are built around a very impressive big man in the versatile Quentin Post. His matchup with Kyle Filipowski will go a long way toward determining whether this is an easy win for Duke or a game where the fans in Cameron are sweating it out.

The Duke Basketball Roundup breaks down how BC has done so far on the season and what to watch out for when they come to town.

After the break, the DBR guys also dive into the ACC standings with a look at who has the toughest remaining schedules among the top teams in the conference. That could go a long way toward telling us which teams are real contenders and which ones are not in the conference race.

Make sure you’re following us! Head to our Linktree to get all our available social media and links to follow and subscribe to the show. We are now on YouTube! Subscribe there, rate, and review our episodes on there and everywhere you get your podcasts. Don’t forget, we have affiliate partnerships with Homefield Apparel (use the code DBRPODCAST to save 15% off your first order) as well as Fanatics. Homefield Apparel is dropping some new Duke gear on Friday morning, and the collection is absolute fire. Save some cash by hitting those affiliate links and it helps support the show as well. Also, follow us on Twitter ⁠@DukeRoundup⁠!