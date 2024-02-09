Ace Flagg Update

When Cooper Flagg started to come into focus, we weren’t initially aware that he had a twin brother. It’s an interesting dynamic as you can see with the Filipowskis (Kyle and Matt) and the Boozers (Cameron and Cayden).

We’ve never seen this confirmed and we’re just going on a visual ID, but Ace and Cooper don’t appear to be identical twins. Their faces are similar but don’t seem to be dupes of each other and Cooper is a bit taller so far at 6-9 to 6-7 for Ace. And obviously at this point, Cooper has reclassified and is being talked about as a generational talent. Ace, at least so far, is not at that level.

But he’s certainly working hard. His first high school coach said that his improvement in some ways is actually bigger than Cooper’s.

So how’s his recruitment going?

He’s getting offers. Maine, George Washington, St. Joseph’s and Dunk City (aka Florida Gulf Coast) have offered and West Virginia had offered earlier as well.

What’s really nice to read in this column from Zagsblog.com is how his coaches and teammates respect him. He sounds like a guy any coach would be happy to have on his team and, as noted in the article, he has major upside.