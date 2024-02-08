In ACC Country, Super Bowl Sunday Used To Have A Great Bonus

Yet another link is gone, broken and unlamented. Or, like an abandoned rail line, lamented but broken anyway. The loss of this traditional ACC basketball fixture has gone the way of the round-robin or eschewing Friday night football games to avoid conflicts with high school competition.
Sadly, for a fourth consecutive year the ACC connection with the Super Bowl has been shelved and doesn’t appear to be coming back.
The connection on the men’s side, anyway. There are seven women’s games scheduled for Feb. 11 involving everyone except Clemson. All games are slated to commence by 2 PM, which won’t conflict with Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. (Paradise is an unincorporated town southwest of Las Vegas.)
The matchup between San Francisco (5 Super Bowl wins) and Kansas City (3) will be the first Super Bowl played in Nevada. Allegiant Stadium, key to the deal to swipe pro teams from Oakland, Ca., cost $1.9 billion to construct. That’s second-most after SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. where the uprooted St. Louis Rams relocated.
Now that the NFL regular season has been extended to 17 games, and the Super Bowl isn’t played until the second week in February, TV has adjusted its college basketball schedule. This year a blue-on-blue matchup, Duke v. North Carolina, took place on Feb. 3 at Chapel Hill, a bit more than a week prior to SB LVIII. Expect the usual ratings bonanza, with both teams lurking around the top 10 in the AP poll.
Adding to the luster of this year’s pro football pinnacle, the Chiefs are expected to save a suite seat for Taylor Swift. One veteran TV producer called this “a gift from God” given her wide following among many uncharacteristic football fans. Kansas City is 9-3 this season when the transcendently popular singer, who’ s dating KC tight end Travis Kelce, is in attendance. Swift is likely to jet to Nevada from a concert performance the previous day in Tokyo. Swift’s politics, including the dastardly choice to urge young people to vote, has sparked cockamamie conspiracy theories that give this year’s Super Bowl an added frisson of intrigue. “Far Right Sees a Secret Agent, Not a Pop Star” headlined a front-page story in The New York Times.
More prosaically, and back to reality, this is the eighth Super Bowl not preceded by an ACC game, including the past four.
The ACC’s bond with the Super Bowl dates to January 1973. That year two great ACC teams met first: undefeated and second-ranked NC State led by David Thompson and Tom Burleson, which edged a No. 3 Maryland team spearheaded by Tom McMillen, John Lucas and Len Elmore, 87-85. Thompson, the ACC’s greatest player, tipped in a miss at the buzzer to seal the outcome in a rare national college telecast in that pre-dunk, pre-cable era.
When contemporary college players artfully set up big men for lob-dunks, recall the still-electrifying move started with the 6-4 Thompson, the three-time ACC player of the year (1973-75), soaring for a feed by guard Monte Towe.
Given the formidable stature of the opponent, the Wolfpack’s win at Maryland also marked a crucial step in maintaining the second and last unblemished season record in conference history. On probation in 1972-73, NC State was banned from amplifying its 27-0 mark in postseason play. Previously UNC turned in a 32-0 record in winning the 1957 NCAA championship.
The ‘73 ACC contest brimmed with drama, in sharp contrast to the lackluster 14-7 Super Bowl VII that followed. The Miami Dolphins won handily despite a deceptive 14-7 final score, concluding the only undefeated NFL season (17-0) since the 1967 advent of the Game Of Multimillion Dollar Commercials.
Washington, now the Commanders (Commies?), remains among 8 competitors that failed to score in double digits in the first LIV Super Bowls.
Back on the collegiate side NC State, at 8-5, was the most successful and prolific ACC team playing in tandem with the Largest Halftime Show on Earth. That despite not appearing as a Super accouterment since 2008.
BC’s 2018 inclusion in the day’s warmup game reduced to four the number of former Big East teams that did not participate as ACC members in Super Festivities (Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech). Louisville played on the golden day in 1989 as a Metro Conference member.
Guard Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils lost to FSU by a point in a 2007 Super Bowl prelude, then beat Virginia by 25 in 2009.
NC State participated in 13 of the ACC’s Super Hors D’Oeuvre encounters, more than any other school, winning 8 times. But the Wolfpack was last featured in 2008 as the program’s luster faded nationally.
|SUPER SUNDAY
ACC Records When Playing Same Day As Super Bowl
|Team
|W-L
|W Pct.
|Boston College
|1-0
|1.000
|Clemson
|1-3
|.250
|Duke
|4-3
|.571
|Florida State
|5-5
|.500
|Georgia Tech
|3-7
|.300
|Louisville*
|0-1
|.000
|Maryland$
|5-6
|.455
|Miami
|2-2
|.500
|North Carolina
|9-5
|.643
|NC State
|8-5
|.615
|Notre Dame
|0-0
|.000
|Pittsburgh
|1-1
|.500
|Syracuse
|0-0
|.000
|Virginia
|5-4
|.556
|Virginia Tech
|0-0
|.000
|Wake Forest
|3-7
|.300
|* Prior to ACC arrival.
$ Prior to ACC departure.
|Date
|Super Bowl Result
|Basketball Result
|2/11/24
|Kansas City v. San Francisco
|NO ACC MEN'S ACTION
|2/12/23
|Kansas City 38-Philadelphia 35
|NO ACC MEN'S ACTION
|2/13/22
|LA Rams 23-Cincinnati 20
|NO ACC MEN'S ACTION
|2/7/21
|Tampa Bay 31-Kansas City 9
|NO ACC MEN'S ACTION
|2/2/20
|Kansas City 31- San Francisco 20
|Pittsburgh 62-Miami 57
|2/3/19
|New England 13- LA Rams 3
|Clemson 64-Wake Forest 37
|2/4/18
|Philadelphia 41-New England 33
|Boston College 80-Georgia Tech 72 (OT)
|2/5/17
|New England 34-Atlanta 28
|Florida State 109-Clemson 61
|2/7/16
|Denver 24-Carolina 10
|Miami 75-Georgia Tech 68
|2/1/15
|New England 28-Seattle 24
|Florida State 55-Miami 54
|2/2/14
|Seattle 43-Denver 8
|Virginia 48-Pittsburgh 45
|2/3/13
|Baltimore 34- San Francisco 31
|Georgia Tech 66-Virginia 60
|2/5/12
|N.Y. Giants 21-New England 17
|Miami 78-Duke 74 (OT)
|2/6/11
|Green Bay 31-Pittsburgh 25
|North Carolina 89-Florida State 69
|2/7/10
|New Orleans 31-Indianapolis 17
|Maryland 92-North Carolina 71
|2/1/09
|Pittsburgh 27-Arizona 23
|Duke 67-Virginia 49
|2/3/08
|N.Y. Giants 17-New England 14
|NC State 67-Wake Forest 65
North Carolina 84-Florida State 73 (OT)
|2/4/07
|Indianapolis 29-Chicago 17
|Florida State 68-Duke 67
|2/5/06
|Pittsburgh 21-Seattle 10
|NC State 62-Maryland 58
|2/6/05
|New England 24-Philadelphia 21
|North Carolina 81-Florida State 60
|2/1/04
|New England 32-Carolina 29
|NC State 81-Maryland 69
Florida State 88-Savannah State 73
|1/26/03
|Tampa Bay 48-Oakland 21
|Wake Forest 71-Florida State 60
NC State 86-North Carolina 77
|2/3/02
|New England 20-St. Louis Rams 17
|Maryland 89-NC State 73
Missouri 81-Virginia 77
|1/28/01
|Baltimore 34-N.Y. Giants 7
|North Carolina 60-NC State 52
|1/30/00
|St. Louis Rams 23-Tennessee 16
|Virginia 76-Wake Forest 67
|1/31/99
|Denver 34-Atlanta 19
|Wake Forest 85-Maryland 72
North Carolina 75-Georgia Tech 66
|1/25/98
|Denver 31-Green Bay 24
|Wake Forest 74-Missouri 65
NC State 56-Georgia Tech 51
|1/26/97
|Green Bay 35-New England 21
|North Carolina 61-Clemson 48
Maryland 74-Duke 70
|1/28/96
|Dallas 27-Pittsburgh 17
|Duke 83-Maryland 73
Connecticut 76-Virginia 46
|1/29/95
|San Fran 49-San Diego 26
|Georgia Tech 81-Florida State 68
|1/30/94
|Dallas 30-Buffalo 13
|North Carolina 85-Wake Forest 61
|1/31/93
|Dallas 52-Buffalo 17
|NC State 72-Clemson 70
|1/26/92
|Washington 37-Buffalo 24
|NO ACC ACTION
|1/27/91
|N.Y. Giants 20-Buffalo 19
|Georgia Tech 88-North Carolina 86
|1/28/90
|San Fran 55-Denver 10
|Virginia 71-Wake Forest 70 (OT)
Duke 88-Georgia Tech 86
|1/22/89
|San Fran 20-Cincinnati 16
|Illinois 103-Georgia Tech 92 (2OT)
|1/31/88
|Washington 42-Denver 20
|NC State 71-DePaul 66
|1/25/87
|N.Y. Giants 39-Denver 20
|Kansas 74-NC State 60
|1/26/86
|Chicago 46-New England 10
|North Carolina 73-Notre Dame 61
|1/20/85
|San Francisco 38-Miami 16
|NO ACC ACTION
|1/22/84
|L.A. Raiders 38-Washington 9
|NO ACC ACTION
|1/30/83
|Washington 27-Miami 17
|Arkansas 68-Wake Forest 65
|1/24/82
|San Fran 26-Cincinnati 21
|Virginia 74-Louisville 56
|1/25/81
|Oakland 27-Philadelphia 10
|Virginia 89-Ohio State 73
|1/20/80
|Pittsburgh 31-LA Rams 19
|Maryland 92-North Carolina 86
|1/21/79
|Pittsburgh 35-Dallas 31
|Duke 75-NC State 69
|1/15/78
|Dallas 27-Denver 10
|North Carolina 71-Wake Forest 69
|1/9/77
|Oakland 32-Minnesota 14
|Maryland 87-NC State 80
|1/18/76
|Pittsburgh 21-Dallas 17
|NC State 68-North Carolina 67
|1/12/75
|Pittsburgh 16-Minnesota 6
|NO ACC ACTION
|1/13/74
|Miami 24-Minnesota 7
|NC State 80-Maryland 74
|1/14/73
|Miami 14-Washington 7
|NC State 87-Maryland 85
