In ACC Country, Super Bowl Sunday Used To Have A Great Bonus

Yet another link is gone, broken and unlamented. Or, like an abandoned rail line, lamented but broken anyway. The loss of this traditional ACC basketball fixture has gone the way of the round-robin or eschewing Friday night football games to avoid conflicts with high school competition.

Sadly, for a fourth consecutive year the ACC connection with the Super Bowl has been shelved and doesn’t appear to be coming back.

The connection on the men’s side, anyway. There are seven women’s games scheduled for Feb. 11 involving everyone except Clemson. All games are slated to commence by 2 PM, which won’t conflict with Super Bowl LVIII at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. (Paradise is an unincorporated town southwest of Las Vegas.)

The matchup between San Francisco (5 Super Bowl wins) and Kansas City (3) will be the first Super Bowl played in Nevada. Allegiant Stadium, key to the deal to swipe pro teams from Oakland, Ca., cost $1.9 billion to construct. That’s second-most after SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. where the uprooted St. Louis Rams relocated.

Now that the NFL regular season has been extended to 17 games, and the Super Bowl isn’t played until the second week in February, TV has adjusted its college basketball schedule. This year a blue-on-blue matchup, Duke v. North Carolina, took place on Feb. 3 at Chapel Hill, a bit more than a week prior to SB LVIII. Expect the usual ratings bonanza, with both teams lurking around the top 10 in the AP poll.

Adding to the luster of this year’s pro football pinnacle, the Chiefs are expected to save a suite seat for Taylor Swift. One veteran TV producer called this “a gift from God” given her wide following among many uncharacteristic football fans. Kansas City is 9-3 this season when the transcendently popular singer, who’ s dating KC tight end Travis Kelce, is in attendance. Swift is likely to jet to Nevada from a concert performance the previous day in Tokyo. Swift’s politics, including the dastardly choice to urge young people to vote, has sparked cockamamie conspiracy theories that give this year’s Super Bowl an added frisson of intrigue. “Far Right Sees a Secret Agent, Not a Pop Star” headlined a front-page story in The New York Times.

More prosaically, and back to reality, this is the eighth Super Bowl not preceded by an ACC game, including the past four.

The ACC’s bond with the Super Bowl dates to January 1973. That year two great ACC teams met first: undefeated and second-ranked NC State led by David Thompson and Tom Burleson, which edged a No. 3 Maryland team spearheaded by Tom McMillen, John Lucas and Len Elmore, 87-85. Thompson, the ACC’s greatest player, tipped in a miss at the buzzer to seal the outcome in a rare national college telecast in that pre-dunk, pre-cable era.

When contemporary college players artfully set up big men for lob-dunks, recall the still-electrifying move started with the 6-4 Thompson, the three-time ACC player of the year (1973-75), soaring for a feed by guard Monte Towe.

Given the formidable stature of the opponent, the Wolfpack’s win at Maryland also marked a crucial step in maintaining the second and last unblemished season record in conference history. On probation in 1972-73, NC State was banned from amplifying its 27-0 mark in postseason play. Previously UNC turned in a 32-0 record in winning the 1957 NCAA championship.

The ‘73 ACC contest brimmed with drama, in sharp contrast to the lackluster 14-7 Super Bowl VII that followed. The Miami Dolphins won handily despite a deceptive 14-7 final score, concluding the only undefeated NFL season (17-0) since the 1967 advent of the Game Of Multimillion Dollar Commercials.

Washington, now the Commanders (Commies?), remains among 8 competitors that failed to score in double digits in the first LIV Super Bowls.

Back on the collegiate side NC State, at 8-5, was the most successful and prolific ACC team playing in tandem with the Largest Halftime Show on Earth. That despite not appearing as a Super accouterment since 2008.

BC’s 2018 inclusion in the day’s warmup game reduced to four the number of former Big East teams that did not participate as ACC members in Super Festivities (Louisville, Notre Dame, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech). Louisville played on the golden day in 1989 as a Metro Conference member.

Guard Jon Scheyer and the Blue Devils lost to FSU by a point in a 2007 Super Bowl prelude, then beat Virginia by 25 in 2009.

NC State participated in 13 of the ACC’s Super Hors D’Oeuvre encounters, more than any other school, winning 8 times. But the Wolfpack was last featured in 2008 as the program’s luster faded nationally.

SUPER SUNDAY

ACC Records When Playing Same Day As Super Bowl Team W-L W Pct. Boston College 1-0 1.000 Clemson 1-3 .250 Duke 4-3 .571 Florida State 5-5 .500 Georgia Tech 3-7 .300 Louisville* 0-1 .000 Maryland$ 5-6 .455 Miami 2-2 .500 North Carolina 9-5 .643 NC State 8-5 .615 Notre Dame 0-0 .000 Pittsburgh 1-1 .500 Syracuse 0-0 .000 Virginia 5-4 .556 Virginia Tech 0-0 .000 Wake Forest 3-7 .300 * Prior to ACC arrival.

$ Prior to ACC departure.