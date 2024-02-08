YouTube Gold: 2006’s One Shining Moment

It’s hard to remember how controversial Billy Donovan once was. He was a very aggressive recruiter who irritated many, and perhaps most of all Roy Williams.

Then at Kansas, Williams tried to turn Florida in to the NCAA over Donovan’s recruitment of Mike Miller (the NCAA ultimately had no objection). Eddie Fogler, part of the UNC family/mafia, jumped in as well. It was a fine bit of distraction.

Ultimately Donovan and Williams sort of reconciled, but Williams was really hot about Donovan’s recruiting style.

In 2006, Donovan took UF to the Final Four and won it all, and then repeated the next season so the One Shining Moment today is going to end with a heavy Gator flavor.

This version of the classic starts with cheerleaders, the LSU mascot and Pitt’s Carl Krauser being introduced. The band shot before the tip-off shows a much older guy playing trumpet who got a great seat for whatever game he’s at.

After the tip, there’s a very worried Wisconsin Badger and this time they have three different players “running for your life” before the “shooting star” shot.

After that, a downcast Dee Brown leaves the court, presumably after losing to Notre Dame.

“Just how hard you worked” goes to a guy tumbling over Press Row and taking out a monitor then Craig Smith bellows for BC while Jared Dudley looks on from behind.

Joakim Noah pulls his jersey at “now it shows” - his day is coming - and then a guy named Franklin banks in a long buzzer beater.

A UCLA celebration follows. It’s amazing how iconic their jerseys are but 11 national championships will do that.

Three layups follow and then a casual catch before Arizona’s Hassan Adams runs down a ball in the open court.

A cheerleader prays before Gonzaga great Adam Morrison starts to tear up. A Northwestern State player celebrates during the upset of #3 Iowa before we see JJ Redick exit the tournament and his spectacular career as Duke falls to LSU.

Happier times ensue as Luther Vandross sings “inside you knew” to several players experiencing success and happiness.

A group of UConn players, Florida’s Noah and UCLA’s Cedric Bozeman share the “knew you were alive” line.

The guy who gets to pound his chest during the “beat of your heart” line appears to be an LSU Tiger but it’s hard to tell for sure. Then Josh McRoberts and Sean Dockery rush downcourt to defend against a fast break, set against the “more than a race” line.

Then we see the moment when Northwestern State upsets Iowa and the delirious celebration that follows. After that we get two buzzer beaters including one by Texas Longhorn Kenton Paulino.

We also see a hint of the brilliant run Jim Larranaga took George Mason on, all the way to the Final Four, and then Gonzaga’s Morrison falls to the court, weeping. No one knows how great Villanova’s Jay Wright is about to be as he consoles Randy Foye.

Several players share the repeat of “inside you knew” in the second montage for that line and then it’s on to the Final Four shots. Mason’s Folarin Campbell leaps into the media seats then UCLA Bruin Luc Richard Mbah a Moute nails a dunk.

The finals belonged to the Gators however and the video points to that obviously.

Corey Brewer gets a breakaway, but not so fast! A Bruin tries to stop him and puts him on the line instead.

Then it’s on to the triumphal slowing of the song as Noah stuffs Ryan Hollins and Gator Chris Richards gets a dunk right before Vandross sings “one shining moment” one last time as Noah hits his right fist into his left hand before the video cuts to him dunking. After a couple of celebration shots, the video closes with Noah doing the Gator chomp with fans.

It was a high point for Florida but the real high point would come in the next tournament when they did something only Duke has done since the Wooden era ended at UCLA: they repeated.

The criticisms of Billy Donovan melted away with his success but he ultimately decided to leave Florida for the NBA in 2015.