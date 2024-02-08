Podcast #593 - Knocking Off Notre Dame

Going from North Carolina, at the top of the ACC standings, to Notre Dame, at the bottom of the ACC standings, was quite a change for the Duke Blue Devils... and the result of the game was quite a change too as Duke dispatched the Fighting Irish with relative ease, 71-53. The Duke Basketball Roundup breaks down what went right for Duke and where the Devils were lacking in this contest.

This was a game with some real highlights — and the pod spends several minutes enjoying Sean Stewart’s block and slam dunk — but also one where Duke struggled with shooting and offensive execution. Have a listen to the latest episode of the #1 podcast for Duke fans, by Duke fans.

