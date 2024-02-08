Duke Knocks Off Notre Dame, 71-53

When you get down to it, there are a few ways you can classify a basketball game. You can win. You can lose. You can get embarrassed. And win or lose, you can advance.

Duke clearly got a win over Notre Dame Wednesday night. But did they advance? That’s not so clear.

The first thing to understand about this game is that the Irish, bless them, are just not very good right now. They have limited talent and while heart can do great things - look at the 1992 Kentucky team, for instance - talent is indispensable. You need talent to compete at a high level.

But you also have to have effort and passion to go with talent. Duke has had that at times this season, but in the last two games, not as much as some other times.

Our feeling was that after the loss in Chapel Hill, Duke would take their frustrations out on Notre Dame and make the Irish pay. That didn't really happen. Duke didn't advance as much as we had hoped, at least not as a group.

Kyle Filipowski was really passive in the first half, finishing with zero points. He was more aggressive in the second, but not to the extent he could have been.

Collectively, Duke didn’t shoot very well, hitting 26-60 and just 4-18 from the bonusphere. And the team shot just 60 percent from the line which could have been fatal in a tighter game.

There were some bright spots though. Jared McCain had a nice early burst and is showing that he knows how to get inside of a defense too. He’s growing more and more comfortable doing that which is great. Sean Stewart had his best game at Duke with four points, five rebounds, three steals and one block in 11 minutes. And he had a spectacular block then followed that by running downcourt and scoring on an alley-oop. No one else on Duke can do the things that he does. He just needs to mature a little, which he clearly is doing.

Ryan Young was aggressive and smart and did his Ryan Young thing, especially in the second half.

Caleb Foster came off the bench for the second straight game and, really, played very well. He was aggressive, penetrating the lane looking for shots and he also hit a three. But no one hit more than one.

Mark Mitchell was generally solid, shooting 4-8 and grabbing 10 rebounds, including four offensive. Filipowski shot poorly - just 2-9 - but he had nine boards and five of those were offensive. Duke had 16 offensive boards total, which was a vast improvement over some earlier games. And after not playing since January 23rd, Jaylen Blakes came in and did what he does best and caused plenty of chaos and disruption.

In fact, it would be pretty cool if Matt Christensen started a team award to hand out at the postseason banquet that he might call the Clayton Christensen Disruption Award which would go to the most disruptive defender every year.

Just a thought Matt, but it would be great way to honor your dad and Blakes would win it for as long as he’s at Duke.

Back to the game now.

There were a lot of nice elements in this game as we mentioned above, but they didn’t really coalesce in the way that we would have hoped.

Defense was pretty good, although you have to consider the possibility that Notre Dame’s weak offensive talent was part of that. The leading scorers were freshmen Markus Burton, who got 19 while hitting 8-17 and Braeden Shrewsberry, who racked up 17 while shooting 4-10. Both guards hit 3-8 from behind the line.

No one else scored more than six (Kebba Njie and Tae Davis) and other than those four, Carey Booth scored five, while Matt Zona and JR Konieczny both hit a basket.

Duke was fortunate Wednesday to host the Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight. Notre Dame is an admirable team at this point, but honestly, they’re limited, especially on offense.

On Saturday, Boston College will swing by, and while the Eagles aren’t immensely talented either, they play with supreme effort and heart. If Duke gives them a chance to be in that game, you can be sure an upset is possible.