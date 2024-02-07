Next Up - Notre Dame

Date 2/7 || Time 9:00 || Venue Cameron Indoor Stadium || Video ACCN

Notre Dame is in town to play the Blue Devils Wednesday and that’s probably going to be different than the earlier matchup in South Bend when the Irish gave Duke significant trouble before the Blue Devils prevailed.

Duke is likely to come into this one irritated after a poor performance at UNC this past weekend, something that both Coach Jon Scheyer and the players themselves acknowledged.

As for Notre Dame, while the Irish have shown signs of growth under first-year coach Micah Shrewsberry, they are pretty much where people thought they’d be: at the bottom of the ACC standings.

The Irish have won just one game in January and are 1-8 in their last nine games. The win was in overtime over Georgia Tech.

The record is not good, but ever since Shrewsberry went off in a press conference and told his players he’d be happy to help them transfer, he has been coaching a different team.

Offense is a significant struggle for his team but they are playing pretty solid defense. And that gives you a puncher’s chance in any game.

Shrewsberry’s best player is freshman point guard Markus Burton. If he continues to develop, he may have an NBA future but he’s had some real ups-and-downs as a first-year player. It’s to be expected, but it makes things more difficult when you have to rely on him so heavily.

Nonetheless, you might see a couple of plays that make you go oooooh. He’s got some talent.

JR Konieczny isn’t massively talented but he’s worked hard and waited for his shot and he’s made the most of it. He’s a solid forward.

Braeden Shrewsberry is the coach’s son but he was a legit 4-star guard in high school and he’s shown already that he can shoot. He’s very dangerous from three point range.

Tae Davis is a slim 6-9 sophomore who has had his moments but certainly not had a great year to date. But he’s a guy who could put on some muscle later and become a tough guy to deal with. And you can’t rule out a big night because he’s pretty athletic.

Unlike Davis, Kebba Njie is not thin - he’s 6-10 and 254.

Carey Booth takes it back down to skinny - the 6-10 freshman is just 203 - but he has plenty of time to bulk up.

Julian Roper is a 6-4 junior transfer from Northwestern. He’s at least the third transfer from Northwestern who is in the ACC this year, joining Duke’s Ryan Young, Virginia’s Robbie Beran and of course last year UNC had Pete Nance. It’s pretty great that Chris Collins hasn’t missed a beat.

Logan Imes is a 6-4 freshman from small-town Indiana so you’d think he can shoot. Well, not so far. He’s hitting just 35.7 percent overall and 20 percent from behind the line.

Matt Zona is the last guy in the rotation and like Konieczny, he’s a Mike Brey recruit. Everyone else is new, including the coaching staff.

So it’s not really a surprise that it’s been a tough season. We’re sure Shrewsberry knew that coming in and that he knew there was a lot of work to be done.

And really, it’s not a great time to be playing Duke. The Blue Devils, to a man, know they were weak at UNC and that they’ll have to do better.

In the words of the great Larry Bird, Notre Dame is likely to get both barrels. Duke is going to play angry and, we expect, with great effort.

The Irish would probably have preferred a Duke team that was coming off a big win and, well, fat and happy.

And while we think that they’re going to have to match a tidal wave of energy, who’s to say they can’t? Burton and Shrewsberry could get going and fire the team up and if they get on a hot three point run, well, that’s infectious.

However, the cold reality is that the Irish are dead last in the ACC in scoring with just 60 ppg. They’re also dead last in shooting percentage at .397 (we should mention that we’re looking at conference stats only). They’re slightly better with three point shots, hitting .331 ahead of Louisville, UNC, Florida State, NC State, Clemson and Syracuse. They do rebound surprisingly well, coming in second in the ACC behind only UNC.

Defense is a different story.

Notre Dame is in second place in the conference in scoring defense behind you-know-who (okay, fine: Virginia) and second in field goal percentage behind UNC.

It’s a rebuilding process, but the defense is obviously very good and the rebounding is really good, particularly when you consider how thin the big guys are, other than Njie.

So while his team is imperfect and lacking some things, pretty clearly Shrewsberry has managed to teach them to defend and rebound. When he gets better talent, Notre Dame is going to be a very tough team to deal with. Better get them while you can.