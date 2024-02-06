The Duke Blue Devils look to return to the win column on Wednesday night as they welcome the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to Cameron. On Episode 592, Jason and Donald break down what to expect when the teams take the floor.

Notre Dame has really struggled since they last faced Duke in early January. Their offense has been one of the worst in the country, but they pair that with a defense that’s actually played fairly well. We talk through why they have struggled so much on offense and how that’s led to their dismal record. And, we discuss what Duke needs to do to rebound and get the win. It starts and ends with energy, intensity, and fight.

After the break, Khaman Maluach is narrowing his list of potential schools, and Duke is one of them. Jason and Donald break down his remaining schedule of official visits and the prospects of him coming to Durham. Finally, Dartmouth’s men’s basketball team has won a key ruling in their quest to officially unionize and become employees of the school. We discuss some of the ramifications for college basketball and how the NCAA once again needs to step up and figure some things out as this progresses.

