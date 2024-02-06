ACC Roundup - Virginia Annihilates Miami

Virginia started the season looking shaky and the Cavs were even blown out by Notre Dame, losing that one 76-64. It was not what we’ve come to expect from Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers.

We’ve said lately that Virginia seems to be rounding into form and Monday night against Miami, they really underscored that, winning 60-38.

It was the lowest point total Miami has had since joining the ACC and that barely gets into what a rout it was.

Miami only hit 14 out of 49 shots and just 2-20 for three point attempts. Even the freebies were a challenge, as the ‘Canes shot just 8-15 from the line. Nijel Pack was 0-8 and had just two points. Matthew Cleveland was 1-4 and also had just two points.

We’re not sure when the last time an ACC backcourt managed just four points, but it can’t happen too often if it ever does. Kyshawn George was shut out, meaning that Virginia limited three starters to just four points.

Miami actually led 7-2 early but then the Wahoos took control and by halftime it was 29-17. But the second half got even worse with Virginia going up by as much as 26.

Jim Larranaga was apparently very frustrated by this game and how his team played.

How frustrated?

He answered just one question in the press conference.

Someone asked him what changed after Miami took that early lead and Larranaga said “the game” and left. There was a bit more to it than that but not much.

That’s pretty wild. Apparently the happy grandfatherly thing is not happening right now.

Anyway, as we noted the other night, Virginia is now in second place in the ACC and they’re surging. And just to mention it, the Cavs will play UNC on the 24th. That game is in Charlottesville. Duke will see Virginia in Cameron on March 2nd.

Three games on tap for Tuesday as Clemson visits Chapel Hill, Wake Forest goes to Georgia Tech and Florida State visits BC.

Could Clemson pull the upset? Well, conceivably. The Tigers are better than their record suggests. But they haven’t shot well and they’d need to to pull that off.

Georgia Tech is such an up-and-down bunch. We don’t know what to think about this one but the Yellow Jackets have shown they can play with anyone when so moved. You certainly can’t rule that out.

What about FSU-BC though? That’s a tough one. We’d give Florida State a narrow advantage because of depth but a BC win wouldn’t particularly surprise us.

Monday’s ACC Action

Clemson @ UNC || 7:00 || ESPN

Wake Forest @ Georgia Tech || 7:00 || ESPNU

Florida State @ Boston College || 7:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings

