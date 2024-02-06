Brandon Ingram’s Big Night

When Duke’s Brandon Ingram was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers, it wasn’t a good fit, at least not for Ingram. A small town kid who went from Kinston to a relatively small school in Duke, Ingram later said he felt overwhelmed and uncomfortable in L.A.

New Orleans has proved to be a much better fit.

And on Monday, Ingram had a huge game for the Pelicans, scoring 41 points, passing out nine assists and pulling down six rebounds.

And it’s not like he was just chunking shots up. Ingram hit 8-11 on threes and 16-21 overall.

And he did it all in under 30 minutes.

It was a brilliant performance, to say the least. His Brotherhood teammate, Zion Williamson, had 16 points in 22 minutes and three rebounds. Williamson also had five assists.

Add it up and the two former Blue Devils accounted for 57 of New Orleans’ 138 points, nine rebounds and 14 assists.

As for Toronto’s two former Blue Devils, Gary Trent scored two points and RJ Barrett sat the game out to rest his knee.

After the game, coach Willie Green said this about Ingram’s performance:“Dominant performance by Brandon. When he shoots the ball like that, he’s capable of doing it night-in and night-out. It puts the game away, and that’s what he did. We’ve been on all our guys to shoot more threes – BI especially. When we shoot the ball like that, it’s going to be tough to stop us.”