YouTube Gold: 2003’s One Shining Moment

By 2003, a lot had changed in the worlds of college basketball and broadcast TV. The tournament was bigger than ever, and the switch to HDTV was well under way.

It started in Raleigh on WRAL in 1996 and began to roll out nationwide a couple of years later. Analog TV would be shut down in 2009.

The video for 2003’s One Shining Moment appears to be the first shot in HDTV. It’s probably 720p which is why it isn’t as crystal clear as some TV is today. Nonetheless, it’s a big jump over the analog broadcasts and, mercifully, the production guys got tired of the goofy special effects. It was kind of cool to put trailing stars on a shot basketball, but by 2002, it had gotten out of control and completely ruined the feature.

2003 was the Year of Carmelo as Syracuse, a long-time national presence before and during the Big East era, broke through behind the brilliant play of freshman Anthony.

They returned to the fast intro shots before the “ball is tipped” starts the vocals. And the vocals here are by the late Luther Vandross. Apparently it was the last thing he recorded before his death (Vandross had a severe stroke on April 16 and died in 2005).

Maryland’s carnivorous Steve Blake gets the first shot right after the vocals start and he’s staring right into the camera.

Troy and Xavier get the “running for your life” moment and then Anthony pops in.

There’s a great shot of Jim Boehiem looking entirely bored then stunned. Julius Hodge makes a brief appearance, then there are a number of face shots before Oklahoma State’s Ivan McFarlin gets his bit of immortality. Jordan Cornette exults for Notre Dame. Maryland’s John Gilchrist tells Xavier’s Dedrick Finn to bring it on.

Two players jump in the air in glee followed by a dogpile, then a dunk and finally Western Kentucky’s David Boyden nails a three at the “frozen in time” spot.

Soon, Oregon’s Luke Ridnour slumps over at “the moment is gone” followed by the bench dancing shot, this time of Marquette’s Joe Chapman. Holy Cross’s Greg Kinsey leans over and spikes the ball in frustration when Vandross sings “win or lose.” Then a guy chases the ball down only to fly over press row. This was at the “you always did your best” then Auburn’s Nathan Watson raises his finger to the sky in victory.

Butler’s team just erupts off the bench after beating #5 Mississippi State and then it’s Arizona’s turn, most likely after a double OT win over Xavier.

Troy’s Rob Lewin gets the coveted “beat of your heart” shot just before Gilchrist plows over UNC-W’s John Goldsberry. There are three Very Concerned Players before Kansas Jayhawk Kirk Hinrich knocks a ball loose - but was he called for a foul?

Longhorn Brandon Mouton has a nice move in the open court to get around a defender. Arizona’s Hassan Adams celebrates at the “more than a race” line which he shares with Hinrich and Mouton. Creighton's DeAnthony Bowen shows remarkable agility next. There is an Arizona dunk followed by Keith Langford slamming one home for Kansas during the guitar solo. Marquette’s Robert Jackson comes over to celebrate with teammate Travis Diener.

After a dunk and a buzzer beater, a guy on the bench has his hands on his head in shock and disbelief. What just happened??

As the win or lose line starts, CBS marks it with a Texas celebration between Mouton and TJ Ford and a guy agonizing over his team’s defeat. Two Jayhawks talk and then there’s a shot of Brad Buckman leaping gleefully with his arms raised up high as the Longhorns advance.

A Syracuse player is also happy but not like Buckman then a Marquette guy cranks the amperage right back up. Hinrich does the #1 next but the real #1 here was Carmelo Anthony, who has both fingers up at the “reach for the sky” line.

Langford gets another dunk as Vandross sings “one shining moment” then Collison winks and points at someone.

And then it’s Anthony and Syracuse. Boeheim urges his team on, almost pleading with them. Collison gets a dunk as the music slows down then Hakim Warrick has an absolutely magnificent block against Jayhawk Michael Lee and then he starts to celebrate Syracuse’s first, and so far only, national championship.

It closes with Anthony smiling and holding up double #1’s.

The next year, Anthony would be in the NBA and Kansas coach Roy Williams would make the long and painful trek back to Chapel Hill.