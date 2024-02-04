Podcast #591 - Devils Fail To Match Carolina’s Energy

Let’s face it, recapping games where Duke lost is no fun... but when we lose to UNC it is really a tough time. Still, the Duke Basketball Roundup crew soldier through this episode with some dashes of humor and positivity as they break down what happened in Duke’s 93-84 loss to the North Carolina Tar Heels.

There is plenty of praise for Jared McCain and also some honest assessment of what the team needs to work on. The words “energy” and “effort” come up again and again as Jason and Donald discuss the problems Duke had on this night and the expectations for the rest of the season. As a reminder, if you ever want to reach out to the podcast team, you can always email them at DBRPodcast at gmail dot com.

