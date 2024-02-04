Duke Recruiting: Isaiah Evans Goes Off

Cooper Flagg is the biggest name in Duke’s class of 2024, but he’s not the only one. Kon Kneuppel is lighting things up in Wisconsin. Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba are doing well at Paul VI. And then there’s Isaiah Evans.

Like Knueppel and Harris, Evans is a gifted offensive performer. He’s dazzled before - last spring, he had a monster game in the North Carolina state tournament last year with 62 points.

His latest performance wasn’t quite like that, but Evans put together a 44 point game, and that’s impressive. But what’s even more impressive?

He shot 16-19.

It’s hard to be much more efficient than that.

These days, trying to figure out next year’s roster is really difficult, but with the freshman class that Jon Scheyer has coming in, Duke is going to be a very tough offensive team next season.

Friday’s boys’ basketball rewind: Duke recruit Isaiah Evans goes for 44 vs. Mallard Creek

2024 McDonald’s All-American Game rosters: Duke signees Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans selected to East team