Blue Healers BC Auction Ends Tonight At 11:00!

Our Boston College auction closes tonight at 11:00 p.m. and that one should be interesting.

The Eagles are a team that really fights and plays as hard as any team in the ACC so you’ll get your money’s worth in that one. Earl Grant is fully aware that he cannot at this point get the same talent that the more elite programs draw and he’s done a brilliant job identifying the players he can get who will work in his system. If you want a good comparison, think Gary Williams at Maryland. Williams didn't want to deal with the AAU problems, so he found guys who were more amenable to his approach - and it worked brilliantly.

That's where Grant would like to take BC and we think he has a pretty good chance of pulling it off.

Back to Duke.

Watching this group grow has been a lot of fun and watching them in Cameron, the single best place to watch a college basketball game, is something you shouldn’t miss. Jon Scheyer is just at the beginning of his Duke career still and seeing these young guys becoming part of something bigger than themselves is pretty special.

And when you bid, even if you don’t win, you’ll get to support the Pan African Academy of Christian Surgeons, which is doing vital work training African doctors. Read the web site and you’ll get an idea of why it matters.

Bid now and we’ll see you in Cameron!