ACC Roundup - Virginia In A Thriller, Louisville In A Surprise

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Miami took care of Virginia Tech 82-74, Virginia nipped Clemson 66-65, NC State got by Georgia Tech 82-76, Pitt popped Notre Dame 70-60. Wake hammered Syracuse 99-70 and Louisville got up off the mat long enough to surprise Florida State 101-92.

Miami was down 10 in the second half but they put together a nice comeback.

Matthew Cleveland, who has been hurt, had 15 points and 13 boards.

Very impressively, the ‘Canes hit 27-29 from the free throw line. Sean Pedulla and Hunter Cattoor had 21 points and 19 respectively.

Virginia’s win over Clemson was probably the most exciting game of the day. PJ Hall was fouled with seven seconds on the clock and hit them both to make it a 66-65 deficit. Then it was Dante Harris’s turn and he whiffed on the front end. Jack Clark got an open three but couldn’t hit it. Pity when a two-point shot would have sufficed.

It looked like Virginia had a firm grip on the game but when Clemson fought back, it couldn’t quite manage clutch time. The Tigers also struggled with the three point shot again: Joe Girard personally hit 4-6; the rest of the team was just 3-14. PJ Hall managed just 1-6.

DJ Horne, who transferred in from Kansas, and Jayden Taylor, who came from Butler, hit for 26 and 21 respectively as the Wolfpack took care of Georgia Tech 82-76. This was Kevin Keatts 200th career win, incidentally.

State put together a huge run to start the second half, ultimately building a 14 point lead.

Freshman Baye Ndongo, who has been sensational at times this season, had his second poor game in a row, hitting just 1-5 and fouling out in 20 minutes. Fellow freshman Naithan George was solid again though with 18 points, four rebounds and five assists.

After three straight losses, State has now won two straight and has a date with Pitt on Wednesday.

For their part, Pitt led Notre Dame at halftime on Saturday but blew the Irish out in the second half, building a 15 point lead. Notre Dame kept fighting but it was a bridge too far.

Blake Hinson and Bub Carrington led the way with 17 and 16 respectively. Pitt shot well from behind the line, hitting 10-25. Hinson hit 4-6 while Carrington shot 3-6.

Their thin centers weren’t that productive, although Federiko Federiko had nine rebounds to go with his meager two points. He also had three blocks.

The education of Markus Burton continues: the freshman point guard had 17 for the Irish and no turnovers. He’s had some rough games in that department so it’s nice to see him getting better. However, he stacked up four fouls and played just 26 minutes.

He’ll be much better as a sophomore.

Wake Forest lit up the Joel like a Christmas tree, hitting 66 percent overall and 63.2 percent from behind the line. Kevin Miller hit 10-14 and Hunter Sallis was 7-9. Maybe Adrain Autry should dust off the old 2-3?

Malik Brown, who was so impressive at Duke, shot just 1-4. Only Judah Mintz (5-9) and JJ Starling (6-10) topped 50 percent.

At just 6-15 coming into the FSU game, it’s not like Louisville completely lacks talent. Mike James is gifted. We think Brandon Huntley-Hatfield was well-regarded in high school. Tre White had a good freshman year for USC. Ty-Laur Johnson has also shown a lot of potential.

Well Huntley-Hatfield hit for 29, Johnson had 27, Curtis Williams had 19 and James had 18 to lead the upset of Florida State (all but two of his points came from the free throw line).

Louisville has had a problem of closing games out and the ‘Noles made things interesting at the end, cutting the lead to 96-91, but this time, Louisville held on.

No more games until Monday when Miami visits Virginia. And if you haven’t noticed, the Cavaliers are now in second place in the ACC.

ACC Standings