ACC Roundup - A Busy Saturday Aside From The Duke-UNC Game

In Saturday’s ACC Action, Virginia Tech visits Miami, Virginia heads down to Clemson, Georgia Tech and NC State tangle, Notre Dame is at Pitt, Syracuse will be at Wake Forest and Florida State and Louisville meet in the Yum! Center.
Some other game is on later but we forget the details.
Virginia Tech and Miami is pretty interesting. Both teams should be better than they are and both are capable of exploding. We’re not sure what the status of Matthew Cleveland is (hip), but if he’s healthy, that’s a big advantage for Miami as the ‘Canes have minimal depth.
Virginia and Clemson is also intriguing. The Cavs seem to be rounding into form and while Clemson has slumped, the Tigers are still very dangerous. PJ Hall is a problem for Virginia. It would be a more fun game if Clemson’s defense is up to Brad Brownell’s standards. And if Clemson shoots well, it’s also much more interesting - easier said than done against Virginia.
Georgia Tech is coming off an epic upset of UNC while NC State is coming off a home win over Miami. Watching DJ Burns and Baye Ndongo bang on each other is going to be fun. Kevin Keatts like aggression from his guards and Naithan George is a precocious point guard. That’ll be fun to watch too.
We like Pitt over Notre Dame but the Irish are capable first of slowing you down and, if they do, they have a puncher’s chance, especially if young Shrewsberry heats up. But Pitt is playing very well lately.
Wake is having some issues as is Syracuse, but it’s in Winston and we think the Deacs will pull through. You have to wonder how Steve Forbes has managed this season with his wife recovering from a devastating health crisis. It was bound to affect his focus - how could it not?
Finally, it’s just not wise to expect Louisville to win this year. Just 6-15 and facing an improved FSU, could Louisville win? Yes. Would a rational person bet on the Cards? No.
Saturday’s ACC Action
- Virginia Tech @ Miami || 12:00 || ESPN
- Virginia @ Clemson || 2:00 || ESPN
- Georgia Tech @ NC State || 5:30 || CWN
- Notre Dame @ Pitt || 6:00 || ACCN
- Duke @ UNC || 6:30 || ESPN
- Syracuse @ Wake Forest || 7:45 || CWN
- Florida State @ Louisville || 8:00 || ACCN
