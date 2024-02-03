Duke Beats UNC If...

Duke enters its first matchup of the season against North Carolina as road underdogs. Yet, the atmosphere around the game changed dramatically this week, after the Blue Devils put up one of their best performances of the year in a convincing road win against Virginia Tech, while North Carolina lost to ACC bottom-feeder Georgia Tech. What does Duke have to do to keep their momentum going and pull off the upset Saturday night?

Tyrese Proctor needs to outplay RJ Davis. It’s not a sure thing that Proctor guards Davis one-on-one, but given that he’s Duke’s best perimeter defender and Davis is one of the best scoring guards in the country, it’s a reasonable assumption. No one has been able to slow Davis down this year, and the senior has been shouldering a huge scoring burden for the Tar Heels all season. But Proctor is the type of player that you don’t see often in the college game: a point guard with NBA-caliber length and athleticism and defensive intensity. Proctor may not outscore Davis, and he may not “shut him down” in the traditional sense, but if he’s able to disrupt Davis and force other Tar Heels into uncomfortable situations, it’s a good sign for the Blue Devils.

Kyle Filipowski needs to stay out of foul trouble. Yes, this is an obvious answer, but it’s so vital to Duke’s identity that it bears repeating. Filipowski’s pattern of foul trouble is all the more frustrating when you realize most of his fouls are mental mistakes rather than defensive shortcomings. Duke needs Filipowski to play 30+ minutes, and perhaps as many as 35, against the Tar Heels, not only for his own production but also to avoid putting Ryan Young into disadvantageous matchups for long stretches against Armando Bacot. Given Bacot’s relatively limited offensive game, that should be doable if Filipowski plays the smart defense he’s shown flashes of all season.

Duke’s freshmen guards combine for at least 4 threes. If Duke plays the three guard lineup it has preferred all season for a majority of this game, it’s likely that North Carolina’s Cormac Ryan will be tasked with guarding Caleb Foster or Jared McCain for significant stretches. Ryan is a solid ACC player, but he doesn’t have the quickness to guard Foster and McCain if they’re active off the ball. If Proctor and Jeremy Roach initiate the offense, that could lead to great opportunities for shots for Duke’s freshmen guards from off-ball screens, which they’re more than suited to exploit: McCain is shooting 40% from deep, while Foster is at 42% on lower volume. If that duo is scorching the nets from beyond the arc, it means Duke is exploiting its most advantageous offensive matchup.