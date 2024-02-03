Zion Williamson Gets A Tremendous Game Winner vs. Victor Wembanyama And The San Antonio Spurs

We heard an interview with former Blue Devil Tre Jones, who played with Zion Williamson at Duke and now is a teammate with Victor Wembanyama. He was asked what the two of them had in common and basically he said that we’ve never seen anything like either one of them and that they both were very focused on winning.

On Friday, they met for the first time on the court.

Wembanyama finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds for San Antonio while Jones had 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

Fellow former Blue Devil Brandon Ingram had 19 points, four rebounds and six assists.

But Williamson was the star of the night. He finished with 33 points, eight rebounds and four assists and a game-winning play that people will be talking about for a while.

After Jones missed a layup, Ingram knocked the ball off the backboard. Jose Alvarado got the ball and got it to Williamson on the break. He took it to the basket with Wembanyama trailing him - something he apparently fully realized because he released the ball at a very high - unusually high - arc that fell in with 3.8 left on the clock.

It was one of those Williamson things that he just does sometimes that not many people can do. The play lit up social media and, as we said, people will be talking about it for a long time.