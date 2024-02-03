A Great Cooper Flagg Read

As a potentially generational talent, Cooper Flagg is naturally getting a lot of attention. No matter how excited the rest of the country gets, and no matter where his journey takes him, Flagg is always going to be a kid from Newport, Maine.

There are about 3,000 people in Newport - not enough for their own school, so there is a regional high school that serves eight separate small communities.

The fun thing for the folks in Flagg’s home state is that, according to this article in the Atlantic, Maine is basketball crazy - his parents met on a basketball court - but has never had a great player.

Not until now.

So as you can imagine, he’s got the whole state excited.

This article goes into his attachment to home, his rise, his transfer to Montverde and features a nice bit of youthful wisdom from young Flagg after Nokomis won the state title:

“As time has gone on, I’ve grown to appreciate [the local reaction to winning the state title] more and more. Because as the times get more hectic, and everything’s getting more crazy, I get to appreciate the simplicity of that year. I was able to still kind of just be a kid, and have fun with my friends.”

It’s good that he had that experience and better that he treasures it because for Flagg, life has changed immeasurably and will never be like that again.

However, he has a chance to do things that most young players never dream of. The kid is off on one amazing ride.