Chris Collins Update

After the Chris Collins explosion at the end of the Northwestern-Purdue game Thursday night (if you missed it, here it is again), it didn’t take a rocket scientist to know that the Big Ten would be calling.

That came to pass Friday - well, the punishment did. We presume a phone call did as well.

Collins was fined $5,000 dollars by the league for how he responded to the officials in that game, and his subsequent actions before leaving the court.

He’s having a moment though. After the game, a student reporter started to ask Collins a question and completely forgot what he was going to ask. Collins gave a very calm and kind answer. It was pretty much a master class in emotional intelligence.