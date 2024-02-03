You Tube Gold: Duke’s Unbelievable 2020 Comeback In Chapel Hill

We’re taking a slight break from the One Shining Moment marathon to focus on this weekend’s Duke-UNC game.

This rivalry has endless dramatic moments and game winners. We naturally focus on the Duke side of things, but Carolina people have plenty of their own memories to treasure. That’s just the nature of this whole thing.

Yesterday we talked about the Austin Rivers game. Today we thought we’d go with another memorable one and look at the Tre Jones/Wendell Moore game because that one was incredible too.

Duke was down 13 with just 4:30 to play. Duke began to whittle the lead down.

Jones made a pair of free throws to cut it to 81-79 with :41 left and then UNC’s Cole Anthony hit a pair of his own to put UNC back up four. Then Jones got a layup with :16 left to cut it back to 83-81.

Andrew Platek split his free throws with :06 left but UNC was still up three. Jones went to the basket and hit the first with :04 left.

And then he missed the second on purpose.

Later he said that (then assistant coach) Jon Scheyer had told him where the ball would likely come off the rim if he tried to miss it intentionally. And that’s where he went and found out that Scheyer was right. Jones made the basket to put the game in overtime with :01 left.

And in overtime, Jones went to the line with Duke down 96-95 and 6.6 left on the clock. He made the first to tie it again then missed the second.

But freshman Wendell Moore tipped the rebound to Jordan Goldwire who got it to Jones, who took a shot from just inside the three point line with 2.5 left on the clock.

UNC’s Christian Keeling forgot one of the most basic things in basketball: he didn't block out a streaking Moore.

Jones’s shot was well short and Moore picked it up and tipped it in with less than a second on the clock.

What followed was one of the greatest dog piles in Duke history. The look of delight and incredulity on freshman Moore’s face as he was buried beneath his teammates was something else again.

The credit for the win generally goes to Jones, but Moore had three huge plays down the stretch: he hit a layup, tipped the ball out after Jones’s miss and of course the dramatic finishing shot.