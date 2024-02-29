The Duke Blue Devils took care of business against the Louisville Cardinals, and we recap the game on Episode 601!

Duke made easy work of the Cards, winning by 25 in a game that really was over early in the 2nd half. Jason and Donald hit the headlines and discuss the good in this game. In a game that was sloppy at times, the defense was still very good on the evening. They rebounded amazingly well and won almost every positive statistical category. We then get into the individual players, and there was a lot of love shown for guys like Jeremy Roach, Tyrese Proctor, Sean Stewart, and even Spencer Hubbard.

After the break, we get into some of the things to improve from this game, and spoiler: turnovers and free throws were the bulk of this discussion. We’ll be back in your feeds again really soon to preview Saturday’s game against UVA.

