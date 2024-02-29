Caleb Foster Injury Update

Duke got a bit of bad news after the Louisville win Wednesday when coach Jon Scheyer revealed that Caleb Foster will be sidelined “for some time” with a foot injury, which is really a shame.

Foster has had an outstanding freshman season and when Tyrese Proctor couldn’t go, he took over and ran the team with aplomb. He’s been really good.

Duke is fortunate to have a lot of high quality guards. Proctor can step back in at point, Jared McCain has had an even better year than Foster, Jeremy Roach has been terrific and Jaylen Blakes is a superbly disruptive defensive force.

But Foster is a real asset too and he’ll be missed.

This is a good time to revisit a recent discussion about Duke and injuries. Last year, Scheyer took over with just two returning players of note and his best two recruits, Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead, both had significant injuries. So did Roach. So did Blakes. All he did was go 27-9.

This year, Proctor, Roach, Mark Mitchell, Jaden Schutt, and Christian Reeves have all missed significant time.

Despite that, Scheyer has coached Duke to a 22-6 record to date. His career record is 49-15 overall and he’s 27-10 in the ACC. Even without the injuries that’s pretty spectacular for a guy following the GOAT.

Where would he be if his first two teams had been healthier?