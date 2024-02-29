YouTube Gold: The 1964 NBA Finals

We’ll get back to the final installment of One Shining Moment soon. But for now, enjoy this lovingly restored and improved video of the 1964 NBA Finals.

The rivalry between Bill Russell and Wilt Chamberlain was one of the greatest rivalries in sports history. Chamberlain had all the records except one: Chamberlain won two championships; Russell won 11.

This video from 1964 is really something. It was restored and colorized and it’s the best footage from the early 1960’s that we’ve ever seen.

You can tell how much the game has changed. It’s more herky jerky here than it is today but you can see flashes of where the game is going. There’s a brief glimpse of Bob Pettit, a smooth-shooting 6-9 player who would be called a stretch four today, KC Jones, who was a tremendously athletic guard.

The heart of the video though is between Russell and Chamberlain. Those guys set the NBA on the trajectory it followed: fast, increasingly athletic and an aerial extravaganza.

It’s easy to watch this and think it’s antiquated, but these guys were elite athletes of the day and would be today too, by and large.

And consider Chamberlain: he had Olympic class sprinter speed and a 50” vertical.

He’d be just fine.