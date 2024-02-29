ACC Roundup - Virginia Hangs On At Boston College

Boston College and Virginia had a pretty competitive game Wednesday night with the Cavaliers holding on for a 72-68 win.

BC was never all that far behind but after a tight stretch in the second half fell behind 59-51. But the fun part was that the Eagles fought back. And with :29 left, Virginia led by just two, 70-68.

But Boston College had to foul and Isaac McKneely is not a good candidate. He hit both and BC got a three point attempt that missed with :04 left.

Reece Beekman led the way for Virginia with 18. McKneely had 14 and hit 3-6 threes, as did Jordan Groves. Tony Bennett took Andrew Rhode out of the starting lineup and brought him off the bench here.

Quinten Post had 24 for BC and also grabbed 10 rebounds. Jaedyn Zackery added 12.

The Eagles showed a lot of tenacity and character in this one. Earl Grant appears to have achieved his main goal of building a solid culture at Boston College. The only question now is if he can get a higher level of talent to sustain and expand it.

Everyone is off until Saturday when the highlights are NC State at UNC, Virginia at Duke and Clemson at Notre Dame.

One of those is not like the others. The Irish will finish with a poor record but also as one of the most dangerous teams in the ACC. Micah Shrewsberry has done a brilliant job.