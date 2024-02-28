Filipowski Likely To Play Against Louisville

Good news - it looks like Kyle Filipowski will play tonight against Louisville.

Duke’s star big man, you’ll recall, had his knee injured when the Wake Forest fans rushed the court after the Demon Deacons upset Duke last Saturday.

It’s great news that he’ll play obviously. He’s a key part of Duke’s team and there’s not really a Plan B.

Duke has had some real problems with injuries this year as Tyrese Proctor, Mark Mitchell and Jeremy Roach have all missed time. And let’s not forget about Christian Reeves, who at this point seems like an inevitable redshirt. He was only in three games due to an ankle injury.

In spite of all of this disruption, Duke is 21-6 and in second place in the ACC. It’s a pretty good year by any measure, but even more so given the lack of continuity.