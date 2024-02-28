Duke Has No Trouble With Louisville, Winning 84-59

In the pre-game, ESPN’s ad app gave Louisville a 1.3 percent chance of winning and it didn't take long for the game to start going Duke’s way with the Blue Devils ultimately winning 84-59.

The scoring started a bit slow for Duke but Louisville’s offense at the beginning of the game was awful. At one point they were shooting 22 percent.

So it was a relatively easy half for Duke. The Blue Devils pulled away 12-7 and were soon up 17-9. And it was just downhill from there for the Cards.

Jeremy Roach made back-to-back three pointers to put Duke up 23-13 and then Jared McCain hit a third to give the Blue Devils a 26-13 advantage.

There were some real highlights in the first half - Roach’s back-to-back threes were pretty cool - but the best was probably a Kyle Filipowski behind the back pass to Sean Stewart that no one saw coming.

He also hit a left-handed jump hook, something that will serve him well in the pros.

Sean Stewart had an alley-oop on an in-bounds that was pretty sweet. Unfortunately he picked up his second foul right after that.

Duke finished the half shooting 52.4 percent overall and 40 percent on threes.

Louisville shot 29 percent and hit just 1-11 on threes.

Surprisingly, Duke had 10 turnovers in the first half. They cut that down to just four in the second.

Duke played a little carelessly after going up 18 and Skyy Clark scored a couple of easy baskets to get a little closer at 52-36 and then cut it 54-40 on a Mike James layup.

But really, the Cards never challenged at all. As it turned out, ESPN had the odds about right.

The Cardinals have allowed some players big games recently. Tonight it was Jeremy Roach (8-11/3-4 for 19) and Mark Mitchell (7-10/1/1 for 17 points). Jared McCain finished with 14. Kyle Filipowski had nine points and 10 rebounds.

Sean Stewart had a very solid game with nine points and eight rebounds. TJ Power got some good minutes and scored three.

And for a nice victory cigar, Sean Hubbard hit a three.

Next up is a very different sort of opponent in Virginia in Cameron on Saturday.