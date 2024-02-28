ACC Roundup - This Conference Is Always Interesting

In Tuesday’s ACC Action, Virginia Tech lost at Syracuse 84-71, Clemson knocked off Pitt 69-62, Notre Dame took out Wake Forest 70-65 and Florida State got NC State 90-83.

The Hokies have been a horrible road team so far, with just one win (at NC State) all season and Syracuse has certainly improved: the Orange have won three straight and four out of five. It’s too early to say Syracuse is back or anything like that, but Orange fans are great fans and it’s a basketball school. We like them showing promise.

Judah Mintz had a great game with 29 points, six assists, three steals and three rebounds. Shot well too, hitting 10-17/1-3. Sean Pedulla may be getting his game back after a rough patch: he had 18 and shot 7-13/2-4.

If Syracuse keeps improving, Adrain Autry will get consideration for ACC Coach of the Year. Jon Scheyer gets a lot of heat for following the legendary Mike Krzyzewski, but what legend has ever been more bonded to his school than Jim Boeheim? Autry is handling that transition pretty well.

Pitt started out hot in Littlejohn but it was always going to be a physical game between these two and Clemson won that battle. The Tigers held Blake Hinson to six points, hitting 2-9/0-4. Pitt’s going to keep getting better, assuming Jeff Capel retains a solid core of players, because their bigs will, well, get bigger. They’re all pretty skinny. But give them 25 lbs. and Federiko Federiko and the Diaz Graham brothers will be a load.

As it happened, the ACC’s most underrated player, Ian Schieffelin, made them pay as he racked up 15 points on 5-9/1-2 shooting and pulled down 12 rebounds. Honestly, he’s just about our favorite ACC story this year. He’s put himself into the All-ACC discussion which we never thought would happen. He’s been magnificent.

PJ Hall, also also a self-made player, did well too, finishing with 12 points and 10 rebounds.

Jack Clark spent most of his energy guarding Hinson but still found time to grab nine boards of his own.

Factoid: Clemson’s starting guards didn’t grab a single rebound. However, Joe Girard and Chase Hunter both put up 15 points.

It was a damaging game for Pitt’s NCAA chances but it’s not over yet.

As for the Tigers, this is their third straight win and they are 6-1 since Feb. 6th. Remember that loss to Virginia? That would put them at 21-7. And if they had won at Duke, they’d be 22-6. It’s a pretty thin line really.

Make no mistake though, this is a tournament team and not one we’d care to run into. Look how many different players could hurt you! Plus as Capel noted, Clemson’s defense is, uh, rather robust. It wouldn’t surprise us in the slightest if Clemson made a deep run in March.

Wake had a nice win over Duke Saturday and it really jazzed up their resume. Will losing at Notre Dame bring it back down a bit?

Well it might not hurt but it’s definitely not going to help.

Wake ran into Markus Burton and as the season has gone on, the freshman has adjusted and is starting to show signs of potential greatness. He’s really cut down on his turnovers, which were very costly earlier, and he’s shown that he can completely take over a game. He did it at Syracuse this past weekend and he did it again against Wake Forest.

With Braeden Shrewsberry, the Irish have a potentially brilliant backcourt. We hope they’re both back next year. They’d be amazing. They already are, really.

Wake put four starters in double figures but the Irish did what no one else has done lately and shut Hunter Sallis down: he was 2-11/1-5 and finished with just seven points. And that guy’s been great.

There are just a handful of games left, so Notre Dame’s upside is probably limited. However, in October, did you think that the Irish would be ahead of Miami in the ACC standings?

Because after this, that’s where they are.

Shrewsberry has to be a candidate for ACC Coach of the Year too. He’s done brilliant work.

We probably forgot to mention the NC State-Florida State in yesterday’s preview but it was an interesting matchup. FSU put a dent in State’s marginal NCAA hopes.

At times, Kevin Keatts has had his NC State teams playing with absolute ferocity on the defensive end. Remember what State did to Duke in Raleigh last year? That game started out 20-2 in State’s favor because that team came out and punched Duke right in the face.

That definitely didn’t happen in Tallahassee, where Kevin Keatts felt his team simply tried to outscore the ‘Noles. No ice cream in Tallahassee (he likes to take his team out for ice cream after a road win, which is kind of sweet) this time.

Florida State also pressured the Pack into 14 turnovers, half of which were steals.

As a further insult to State’s defense, FSU, a blah shooting team, hit 59.7 percent overall and killed the Pack in the paint. It isn’t a good game for the ACC’s Falstaff, DJ Burns, who was taken out early with two points. He only played 12 minutes.

Mo Diarra filled in admirably with 13 points and nine boards while Ben Middlebrook got serious minutes and produced, with 12 points and seven boards.

Jamir Watkins shot 8-11/1-2 for 19 points to pace the ‘Noles.

It’s a major blow to State’s tournament resume. Like Syracuse, Pitt and Notre Dame, State can reasonably dream about a deep, redemptive run through the ACC Tournament.

Dreaming it and doing it are two different things, however.

One game Wednesday as Virginia visits Boston College. That’s one of those games where a win won’t help much but a loss would be crippling. And as we’ve seen this season, the Eagles have a lot of heart and character. Virginia likes to pull you down in the muck and make you play at their brutally slow pace. That way the defense grinds you down and when it’s winning time, they have fresher legs and make smarter decisions.

Usually.

This year?

Not as much.

Bennett has a young team with offensive deficiencies. Most of the time - but not all of it - Virginia defends well. However, in the last three games, Virginia has scored 44 (UNC), 41 (Virginia Tech) and 49 (Wake Forest).

Against Wake, the Cavs shot 40.7 percent, against Virginia Tech 32.7 percent, and against UNC 27.6 percent.

It might not be a trend, but it’s definitely a problem and BC, while not lavishly talented, alway gives great effort.

Earl Grant is building, and we love that BC is being patient. It looks like it’s going to be worth it.

Wednesday’s ACC Action

Louisville @ Duke || 7:00 || ACCN

Virginia @ Boston College || 9:00 || ESPNU

ACC Standings