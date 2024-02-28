Next Up - Louisville

Duke entertains the Louisville Cardinals on Wednesday. The thing about Louisville though is that while the Cardinals have some reasonable talent, for whatever reason, they have not learned to play defense very well. It seems to baffle coach Kenny Payne, who has not been shy about voicing his frustrations.

In December, he said this about his team’s defense: “It’s hard to do, but you gotta do it. You gotta find a way to keep that ball in front of you. You gotta find a way to not gamble, be disciplined, and then after that, we’ve gotta help each other. We seem to be disconnected defensively, as well as offensively, down the stretch.”

It has been a struggle all season and has a lot to do with the Card’s being just 8-19 and 3-13 in the ACC.

In the last three games, Boston College has put six players into double figures in an 89-77 win, Pitt’s Blake Hinson scored 41 and Notre Dame freshman Braeden Shrewsberry scored 23, shooting 8-13/7-11.

Go back one more and Miles Kelly scored 36 for Georgia Tech in a 79-67 loss. Go back one more past that and Syracuse’s Chris Bell shot 11-15/8-10 for a 30 point game.

You may sense a pattern.

That doesn’t mean a win is pre-ordained though. For one, it’s not clear if Kyle Filipowski and Caleb Foster will be good to go.

Foster had a minor injury at Wake Forest, but still an injury, and Filipowski, as everyone has surely heard by now, was hurt when the Wake fans stormed the court after upsetting Duke. Jon Scheyer may have enough to overcome Foster’s absence, but missing Filipowski would be a bigger challenge. Ryan Young has become a beloved figure at Duke for a number of reasons - you can add his great hustle play at Wake where he broke up a four-on-none break - but he’s not overly athletic and tends to get in foul trouble against tougher opponents. Sean Stewart is improving but he has not shown that he’s ready to be a full-time player yet and also tends to get into foul trouble.

This is a great game for either of them, or both, to bust through those perceived limitations. There’s a lot riding on it.

The only other big guy Duke can fall back on is Mark Mitchell. After a slow start, he’s built a tremendous year and has really come on. Without Filipowski though, it’s critical that he avoid foul trouble.

Duke could also use solid games from Tyrese Proctor and Jared McCain. Proctor played fairly well at Wake Forest until his last turnover. It was unfortunate, but it’s also a learning experience. Ultimately it should help make him better. And we’ve gotten an idea now of what a devastating weapon McCain can be. He’s a nice package of talent, hard work and skill.

If Duke is without Foster, Jaylen Blakes is likely to see more minutes. His offense is hit or miss, but defensively, he can cause absolute chaos. He’s a ton of fun.

Kenny Payne has obviously struggled, but there are reasons why guys he worked with as an assistant coach rave about him. He has a lot of excellent qualities. It just could be that he’s a tremendous assistant coach but not an ideal head coach. He wouldn’t be the first.

We don’t know exactly why his team has struggled so much with defense, but that’s the reality. It just has.

The other reality is that without Filipowski and Foster, if they can’t go, Duke is more vulnerable than it has been in some time. Obviously Louisville knows that and will come ready to take full advantage.

This could end up being a much more intense game than anyone expected last week.