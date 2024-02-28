YouTube Gold: 2022’s One Shining Moment

The 2022 One Shining Moment starts with a voice-over from Charles Barkley, who says the tournament never disappoints. It’s hard to argue. There’s always something incredible. 2022 was the year of Saint Peter’s, among other things. Let’s go to the videotape!

2022 starts with a couple of prep shots outside arenas before we see a serene Sister Jean roll in for one more tournament. She’s 104!

A blue team - we can’t tell who - comes on the court and then Justin Timberlake leads Purdue on the court.

Just kidding, but there is a resemblance.

Jamie Jaquez strips off his warmup and is ready to go for UCLA.

Then an Iowa State cheerleader holds up a sign that reads “POWER!” But Iowa was electrified decades ago. What is she asking for here?

Somebody exults and then the Gonzaga mascot cheers the team on. Two cheerleader shots then Miami huddles up, followed by bench psych-ups from Gonzaga and Wyoming...and then there's one guy who is just so happy to be there.

The Villanova flag team rolls in followed by Sparty calling the camera closer. Then we see the Texas Tech band and Boise State’s too followed by a close-up shot of RJ Davis as UNC puts Saint Peter’s run to an end.

And then it’s on to Luther Vandross which means tip-off time! 2022 went with an overhead shot followed by a pair of hands reaching for the ball. Murray State opens the action with a drive by Justice Hill, then we see UCLA’s Tiger Campbell maneuvering. Colorado State’s Chandler Jacobs flies downcourt with the ball. Someone else takes it in for a dunk then UConn’s Andre Jackson defends an Aggie as Luther sings “running for your life.”

Kansas’ Remy Martin jukes a guy pretty good then Cormac Ryan, back when he was respectable, gets off a nice shot followed in a minute by Iowa State’s Tyrese Hunter, who gets the coveted “shooting star” slot.

A Vol does a low three before a Memphis guy plays air guitars, which leads to the question: do guys plan stunts they can pull on camera during March Madness? Do people actually think...what if I made this face after a dunk?

No one prepares the losing face though.

Texas Tech’s Terrence Shannon looks thrilled and why not? It was an amazing year. Auburn’s Jabari Smith drives one in at the “no one knows” spot before a guy we can’t ID makes one of the great faces in the history of One Shining Moments. He splits the “no one knows” line with another guy making a great face.

An Aggie fights for a loose ball, Illini Coleman Hawkins gets a big block and then Ryan helps a Notre Dame teammate up before one of the most questionable editorial decisions in the 36 year history of One Shining Moments: two cheerleader shots as Vandross sings “now it shows.” That line is a moment of triumph and instead of a great player something exhilarating, we get an Indiana cheerleader who famously knocks the basketball out of the top of the backboard where it was wedged. It was a great shot, a great moment, and it absolutely belongs. Just not where they put it.

Moving on, we see Illini Alfonso Plummer get his moment then Gonzaga’s Drew Timme puts a dazzling move on Memphis’ DeAndre Williams. It was so good the crew gave him three separate shots here.

Then we see UNC’s Brady Manek in all his unkempt glory. TCU’s Eddy Lampkin glowers happily after a big play against Seton Hall then Baylor’s Jordan Turner and James Akinjo have a moment.

Iowa State’s Izaiah Brockington is very, very happy and then Saint Peter’s Doug Edert gets wide open against Kentucky and knows exactly what to do. A teammate embraces his head and then another roars at the amazing success the Peacocks had. All of this was at the “frozen in time” slot, which was perfect.

Next up is “the time is short” which goes to San Francisco Don Khalil Shabazz, who misses a shot in a OT loss to the Murray State Racers. Then the same thing happens to USC’s Drew Peterson against Miami, then it looks like Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe weeps at the “blinking of an eye” as Saint Peter’s pulls off another remarkable upset and also nearly gets John Calipari run out of Lexington. Then Michigan’s Juwan Howard shows a nice\ side, embracing a Tennessee player after the Wolverines knocked the Vols out. This comes at the “blinking of an eye” slot.

Two sad player shots precede a Wolverine celebration then a coach celebrates with his team’s fans and a player on the bench seemingly accepts his fate.

Then it’s a dunk and a long three followed by RJ Davis doing the goggle thing. A Houston Cougar gets the “always did your best” before Jayhawk Christian Braun beats his chest passionately. Texas Tech’s Adonis Arms, a name right up there with UVA’s Christian Bliss, hugs a teammate and then Michigan’s Howard hugs one of his own players.

At “inside you knew” we see players slapping their team logos on the bracket after they advance. Arizona’s Dalen Terry gets a long shot and a chest bump then Houston’s Kyler Edwards and J’Wan Roberts get happy at the “reach deep inside” slot.

Jeremy Roach nails a three for Duke then he finds Mark Williams in the lane for a dunk before Coach K and Tom Izzo have one last game hug.

Then it’s locker room shots starting with Michigan. It’s nice to see Howard happy as he is so often in this OSM. He hasn’t seemed very happy lately. Then it looks like Miami followed by Kansas. Party on!

Back to the court: UCLA’s Jaquez faces off against UNC’s Leaky Black then Boilermaker Jaden Ivy drives on Saint Peter’s. South Dakota’s Stanley Umude does the “too small” thing at the “wind in your face” line before a couple of shots from Villanova-Michigan. Villanova’s Eric Dixon gets the ball at “more than a contest” and shares it with Michigan’s Eli Brooks.

Several players share “more than a race,” finishing up with Arkansas’s Jaylin Williams.

Timme gets a glare from the Arkansas mascot and then Eric Musselman looks positively possessed.

Then it’s back to Saint Peter’s completely flummoxing Purdue with Edert hitting a beautiful jumper. Shaheen Holloway celebrates next.

A moment later, Jeremy Roach drives on Arkansas before Caleb Love goes up for a shot. Then Mark Williams gets another slam as Coach K earns his way to his final Final Four.

Then we see the end of the amazing Peacocks run before net cutting commences.

Moving ahead a bit (ahem) the national championship tip-off commences as the song builds to a crescendo. Manek the unkempt celebrates then Kansas drives and passes for a dunk. Braun exults and McCormack gets an elegant jump hook to fall in slo-mo as the final line of the song arrives. Love whiffs on his final shot and the Jayhawk celebration is on as the Jayhawks win, overcoming a 16 point first-half decifit, the biggest comeback in championship history. And then 2022’s One Shining Moment ends, as it so often does, with confetti and the trophy raised.

On to the most recent version, from last spring, which saw UConn enter the Age of Hurley.