We’re back with DBR Bites Episode #38, where we preview the Duke Blue Devils’ upcoming game against the Louisville Cardinals.

Duke hopes to get back to their winning ways against a Louisville team that has not been good all season. Jason and Donald go through what they’ve done since they last played back on January 23rd and some of the things that they do well. Duke will obviously have some question marks depending on whether Kyle Filipowski and Caleb Foster are healthy enough to play, but this is a game that Duke should use to take care of business and win.

After the break, we get into the 2025 NBA mock drafts, and there are some interesting names on the list. We end with a brief look at one AP pollster’s “mistake” of putting Arizona State into his top 25.

