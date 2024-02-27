ACC Roundup - Miami Shows A Lot Of Heart In Chapel Hill

When you see that UNC beat Miami and RJ Davis scored 41, the first thing you might think is: wow! RJ got 41 points?! That’s amazing!

That might be what you think.

What we thought was: how in the hell did Miami, without Nijel Pack and Wooga Poplar and a still-recovering Matthew Cleveland, come that close to beating UNC in Chapel Hill?

Jim Larranaga called his team’s effort “valiant” and that’s an understatement. That’s pretty stunning really.

UNC was up by 12, 70-58 with 3:48 left after a pair of Norchad Omier free throws. RJ Davis made a pair of his own, then Omier did something he rarely does: he hit a three pointer. That cut the lead down to 10 then Bensley Joseph hit another three to cut the lead to seven with 3:14 left. Cleveland hit a pair of free throws to cut the lead to 72-67 with 1:40 left and with 1:03 remaining, Kyshawn George hit a three of his own to make it 72-70.

That’s a tremendous comeback, not least of all when you consider the lack of meaningful depth and how tired Miami’s starters were bound to be.

From there on out it was just free throws on both ends.

After the game, Hubert Davis said Davis “carried” the Heels and he’s right. He was brilliant.

The rest of the team, though, was less so.

Harrison Ingram and Armando Bacot had dominant nights on the boards, with 12 each including some crucial late offensive boards, but Ingram shot just 3-13 for eight points. And Bacot only took four shots, hitting two. Cormac Ryan shot 3-13 for seven points and Elliot Cadeau totaled just six.

Interestingly you can go down the box score in a straight numerical descent: eight (Ingram), seven (Ryan), six (Cadeau) five (Bacot), four (Jae’Lyn Withers) and three (Seth Trimble).

The focus rightly will go on Davis and this game will certainly cement his status as the frontrunner for ACC Player of the Year.

But what’s up with this team? How could an injury-riddled team make such a stirring comeback with so many key injuries and limitations? UNC shot 27-61 (44.3 percent) but take Davis out of it and the Heels shot 13-39. Sans Davis, the Heels shot 2-15 from three point range (13.3 percent). Even free throws were a near disaster, just 12-21 (57.1 percent). Take Davis out again and UNC shot 5-12 for a wretched 16.6 percent. Most of that was Bacot, who shot just 1-6.

To sum it up, at a time when this team should be rounding into post-season form, UNC struggled to beat a team that has now lost seven straight and eight of the last nine.

Maybe we’re wrong, but our guess is that this game, along with allowing a crippled Miami to nearly get all the way back in the last 3:48, is going to give Hubert Davis nightmares.

There’s a lot of time left to fix things, which is good news for Davis Hubert not RJ) , because things are not in sync right now.

We don’t usually talk about swimming much here, but this was pretty striking: NC State swimmer Ross Dant and Owen Lloyd finished 1-2 in the ACC Championships, but Lloyd was disqualified because he crossed into Dant’s lane after both had finished, a violation of the rules.

Dant found it ludicrous and said that his teammate earned it “fair and square” and that he wouldn't take the winner’s spot on the podium: “he’ll be getting that medal.”

It was an oddly moving scene but a wonderful bit of sportsmanship.

Three games on Tuesday night as Virginia Tech visits Syracuse, Pitt hits the Pit of Littlejohn and Wake Forest is off to Notre Dame.

Syracuse is still erratic but they are showing signs of shaking off their late Boeheim era torpor. Pitt and Clemson should be a rock fight. We’d love to be in the staff meeting as the Tigers prepare to deal with Blake Hinson. And a loss to Notre Dame, which is just 10-17 but growing by leaps and bounds, would be very damaging to Wake’s improved tourney resume. All three games have a chance of being really good.

Tuesday’s ACC Action

Virginia Tech @ Syracuse || 7:00 || ESPNU

Pitt @ Clemson || 7:00 || ACCN

Wake Forest @ Notre Dame || 9:00 || ACCN

ACC Standings