YouTube Gold: 2021’s One Shining Moment

The 2021 NCAA tournament was a bit different. Due to the Covid pandemic, the entire tournament was played in the state of Indiana, and with almost no one in the stands too.

It was very strange, not least of all because neither Duke nor Kentucky was in the field, and that hadn’t happened since 1976.

In spite of all of that, in spite of the disruptions Covid imposed all season long, it was in many ways a memorable tournament and a different, but also memorable One Shining Moment.

The video starts by focusing on the Hoosier state arenas where teams played - Assembly Hall, Mackey Arena, Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indiana Farmers Coliseum, Gainbridge Fieldhouse, home of the Pacers and, finally, Lucas Oil Stadium.

That framing out of the way, Maryland gets the first team shot, followed by a couple of mask-wearing fans and then an Alabama kid doing his best Pete Townsend imitation. Then there's a Cute Kid Shot (CKS) of two masked kids although one has his below his lips as he waves a towel.

Then we see a large bracket on the side of a Marriott and some Michigan faithful, also masked up, and a CKS of a UConn fan.

UCLA boogies out on the floor, followed by a close up of a Rutgers player and the Michigan State Spartans psyching themselves up. Zags Drew Timme and Andrew Nemhard seem pleased. Winthrop’s Adonis Arms claps his hands - DJ Burns, now at NC State, is on that team - and Drexel’s Zach Walton and BJ Bickerstaff get ready too.

Josh Pastner was the only coach we know of who wore a face shield instead of a mask, but he had the advantage of his team being able to see his face. Other coaches managed it by pulling their masks down.

Grand Canyon fans dance but is the screaming lady there? She came to Cameron and amazed the assembled there. Single loudest fan we’ve ever heard in our lives.

A St. Bonaventure Bonnie smiles as the announcers say “we’ve waited two years for this” (there is a lot of voice-over in the beginning which is logical because of the radically different nature of the 2021 tournament.

Two masked USC fans twirl towels as Alex Hemenway and a Clemson teammate embrace and then we see a wee Wisconsin fan getting truly excited. Lucky kid!

Three teams get the tip-off shot this time as the late Luther Vandross begins to croon. a player with the other kind of mask (to protect the face) looks on and then Oklahoma State’s Cade Cunningham roars.

You know what’s weird?

Seeing Georgetown and not recognizing that it’s Georgetown - that’s weird. Weird, aa bit sad as Jagan Mosley duels Colorado’s D’Shawn Schwartz for the ball at the “running for your life” spot. Clemson’s Nick Honor and Rutger’s Jacob Young share the line along with Alabama’s Herb Jones and Iona’s Isaiah Ross.

Iowa great Luka Garza gets the Shooting Star spot, then there’s a coach in a mask we don’t recognize, followed by one we do in Ol’ Roy Williams, who, like most coaches, didn't keep it on during games. West Virginia has a celebration then we see Arkansas’s Davonte Davis (we think), surrounded by Colgate defenders, make a brilliant pass to get out of trouble.

Eastern Washington’s Tanner Grove launches a shot over Jayhawk David McCormack then puts his arm around his brother, Jacob, after they lose. How many brothers get to do that?

A Creighton player on the floor, another player we can’t identify and North Texas’s Thomas Bell share the “now it shows” line. It did for the Mean Green, who did the traditional send-Purdue-home-early job. This leads into a fan filming the scene with an iPad and then, we assume, a coach who really epitomizes the joyous side of March with his ecstatic celebration after victory.

Oregon’s Eugene Omoruyi helps to send Iowa home early (that’s a Fran McCaffery tradition) then Oklahoma’s Alonde Williams, who would finish up at Wake Forest, takes it in for a big dunk. And then Rutgers’ star Ron Harper Jr. slams one home over Clemson’s PJ Hall.

Then it’s a Big 12 sequence as Kansas then Texas Tech celebrates as the announcer says “expect the unexpected!” A nice play by some teams we can’t really ID then UNCG-s Isaiah Miller slams one home for the Spartans.

Then an exuberant dunk by Razorback Davis does a dunk so exuberant he nearly puts his knees on the backboard, followed by a more restrained dunk from Gonzaga’s Jalen Suggs.

A Utah and then Oregon State player roar with triumph then some Wildcats - we’re not sure what school - rushes the floor as Shaka Smart holds his head in clear dismay.

There's a Wildcat dance in the lockerrom following their upset of whoever it was, then, on the beginning of the time is short/road is long part...look how empty the stands are. It’s so sad.

“In the winking of an eye” line goes to Oregon State’s Wayne Tinkle. Three blocks follow then an Ohio State player is in the early stages of grief. A coach hugs a player at “the moment’s gone” then a player lies on the floor in defeat. Two more tough shots, then we get to Arkansas’s Eric Musselman doing a big fist pump. Back to Garza for another “lose” shot. A Virginia player walks off with a towel over his head then a ‘Bama guy and a Florida guy are pumped up.

Then we see three long shots, culminating with Bubby Boeheim gunning from downtown and then sticking hit tongue out in sheer glee. He then gets a lovely hug from his dad, Jim.

Then three layups and we get Florida State’s Anthony Polite with Polite above his #2 and Equality below it.Now there's a goal. Rick Pitino’s Iona team is really into the game against Alabama, which they weren’t that far from winning,

Juwan celebrates his Michigan team then Oral Roberts gets the “knew you were alive” spot.

Cameron Krutwig, a player who deserves immense respect, is back for Loyola and Sister Jean, scoring here against Oregon.

Weird observation: Sister Jean looks kind of like Babar the Elephant. Once you see it, you can’t miss it. Krutwig hugs his coach, Porter Moser, then Michigan’s Franz Wagner and Creighton’s Christian Bishop (quick, someone introduce him to Virginia’s Christian Bliss) share the “beat of your heart” spot. Grand Canyon’s Oscar Frayer blocks Iowa nepo baby Patrick McCaffrey.

Then we get Texas Tech’s Clarence Noldony diving for a loose ball at “more than contest” and several lockerroom celebrations before Creighton and Houston stick their names into the next round of the bracket.

Villanova’s Brandon Slater stuffs one over Baylor’s Matthew Mayer as Vandross hits the high notes of “more than a race, followed by two more dunks. Note the empty seats.

Alabama’s JD Davison takes UCLA to OT with a long shot before Jaime Jaquez gets one back and then UCLA goes from the First Four to the Final Four, which remains a brilliant achievement.

DeRon Jarreau dunks one as Houston advances and Kelvin Sampson gets emotional.

Oral Roberts and Max Abmas get the “when it’s done” spot and Baylor’s Davion Mitchell raises his arms in triumph. Two guys have the sads before Gonzaga’s Timme dunks on USC and does the cheesy mustache thing.

Baylor sends Houston home in a couple of shots and then it’s on to the UCLA-Gonzaga epic thriller which boiled down rather quickly to Jalen Suggs hitting his long three game-winner.

Then the music slows down and we get to the championship tip. It’s Gonzaga’s greatest moment!

Until they realize it’s Baylor and there’s no escaping the Bears. Timme and Flo Thamba jump as the music slows for the climactic finale!

Baylor’s MaCio Teague points to the camera before running down court. Jared Butler hits a long three, then two Bears celebrate as Suggs tosses the ball aside bitterly.

Scott Drew celebrates the program he built and jumps into the arms of Mark Vital. After some suitable celebration shots, Baylor raises the trophy high. And in fairness, they laid a pretty severe whooping on the Zags. You might say they zig-zagged all over the Zigs.