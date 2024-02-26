Podcast #600 - And That Means The Return Of K-Dog!

The Duke Basketball Roundup has reached 600 total episodes and you know what that means. If it has two zeros on the end, then Kenny “The Dawg” Dennard must be a part of it! Jason and Donald are thrilled to welcome Kenny back for more of his recollections of his time at Duke as well as his assessment of the current state of the team and the entire college basketball landscape. And, as a special bonus, Sam Klein joins us as well to celebrate this momentous episode.

Our conversation with Kenny includes a never-before-told story about a scandalous “Red Sparrow” trick he used to help Duke win games back in the day. It also takes a more serious turn as we ask Kenny to reflect on his longtime friendship with the recently departed Lefty Dreisell.

It is worth noting that this interview was recorded last week, before the game against Wake Forest and the court storming incident that marred the end of that contest. So, if you think this pod avoids talking about the elephant in the room, well... the elephant wasn’t even there when this conversation happened.